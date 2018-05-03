´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR

James Pallotta labelled the officiating "embarrassing" as the furious Roma president demanded the video assistant referee (VAR) be introduced in the Champions League following the club's semi-final defeat to Liverpool.
Roma missed out on a spot in the final against Real Madrid despite Wednesday's 4-2 victory at the Stadio Olimpico, where Liverpool progressed 7-6 on aggregate.
The Italian hosts were aggrieved post-match, sporting director Monchi leading calls for the introduction of VAR after Roma were denied two penalties – Edin Dzeko wrongly flagged for offside before he was taken down by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, while Trent Alexander-Arnold handled the ball just past the hour-mark.
Pallotta did not hide his feelings afterwards, telling reporters: "It's absolutely clear that VAR is needed in the Champions League, because you can't let stuff like this go.
"You can all look at it yourself. Dzeko wasn't offside, got taken down for a penalty. At the 65th minute, there was a handball that was obvious to everybody in the world except those on the pitch. In the 67th minute [Patrik] Schick gets taken down in the box, I mean it's just…
"I know it's difficult to ref, but it's really embarrassing when we lose on aggregate like that… By the way, it should've been a red card, so would've been 10 men from the 63rd minute.
"Again, congratulations to Liverpool, they're a great team, but if we don't get VAR in the Champions League, stuff like this is an absolute joke."
It hurts - how could it not? - but we go out with our heads held high...— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 2, 2018
#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLFC pic.twitter.com/Q9FEQFn9DJ
Roma star Alessandro Florenzi was also angered by what transpired in the Italian capital, feeling his team may have joined Madrid in the Kiev showpiece if VAR was present.
"The bitterness remains, especially for that penalty and what would've been a red card. We could've gone 3-2 up and attempt the miracle that we only grazed," Florenzi told Mediaset Premium.
"It does make you angry to go out like that. We conceded seven goals over two legs, but without the first Mohamed Salah goal being offside, then the penalty on Edin Dzeko who wasn't offside and the really obvious one with the handball…"
"If there was VAR technology in the Champions League, I don't know if the final would've been Real Madrid-Liverpool. VAR takes away a lot of doubts and it can happen that a referee doesn't see it in a split second, but in 10 seconds you can watch the footage and be sure," Florenzi continued.
"Roma could've achieved something extraordinary, which all of Rome was dreaming of. I think all of Italy is proud of us tonight. It has to be a starting point for us and not a finish line, as we must want to live these nights again."
|Robertson revels in Liverpool´s Champions League run
|´An absolute joke´ – Roma president Pallotta calls for VAR
|Klopp hails Liverpool´s tireless midfield heroes
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal
|Henderson hails importance of early Mane goal
|Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid
|The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record
|Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker
|Roma 4 Liverpool 2 (6-7 agg): Klopp´s men set final date with Real Madrid
|Simeone: Touchline ban has no impact on second leg
|FIFA bans former El Salvador boss after match-fixing probe
|Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
|Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
|Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
|Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
|Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
|I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
|Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
|Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
|Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
|Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
|Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
|Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record
|Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
|Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
|Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
|Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
|Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
|Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
|Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
|Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
|Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
|PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
|Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
|Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
|Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
|Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
|Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
|Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
|Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
|Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
|Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
|I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
|Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
|Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
|Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
|We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
|Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
|Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
|Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
|We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
|Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
|Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
|Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
|Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class