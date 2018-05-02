Article

Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive

2 May 2018 20:09

Arsene Wenger is wary of the impact Diego Costa might have upon Arsenal's Europa League semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid and called on his team to limit the influence of the former Chelsea striker.

Costa remained an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw at Emirates Stadium last week having just recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Spain international completed an hour before making way for match-winner Kevin Gameiro in Sunday's 1-0 LaLiga win at Alaves and is favourite to partner first-leg goalscorer Antoine Griezmann.

Costa scored three times against Arsenal in Chelsea colours and was generally a thorn in the Gunners' side on the field.

"In history he has shown he can make differences," Wenger told a pre-match news conference.

"It's our job to keep him quiet, maybe the best way is to not play in our half and in the half of Atletico Madrid.

"It will be a game where we know exactly what to do. Our way to behave is clear. That is an advantage sometimes."

Arsenal have lost all six of their away matches in the Premier League since the turn of the year but Wenger does not expect that dismal run to have any influence at the Wanda Metropolitano – pointing towards a European campaign that has seen them win at AC Milan.

"In the Premier League yes [away form is a concern], in Europe no," he said. "We have neglected a bit recently the Premier League away from home.

"This is a game you have to focus on your performance, that is all."

As the final prospect of silverware in his last season in charge of Arsenal lies on the line on Thursday, Wenger insists he will be entirely focused on the task at hand as speculation over his future plans continues to swirl.

"I don't know what I will do next season," he added. "At the moment I like to finish my job well.

"A man has to give his best as long as he is somewhere. I would like to walk out and think I focus only on Arsenal. I want to finish this love story well."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 2 May

21:24 Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
20:09 Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
19:27 Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
18:56 Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
18:32 Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
16:48 I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
15:23 Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
14:28 Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
14:17 Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
13:37 Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
13:36 Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
13:33 Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
12:09 Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
11:00 Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
10:30 Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
09:39 Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
09:00 Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
07:00 Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
06:56 Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
05:53 English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
04:38 Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
04:24 James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
03:24 Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
03:13 Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
03:09 Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
01:29 WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
01:11 Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
00:26 Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
00:17 Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
00:08 De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record

Tuesday 1 May

23:50 Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
23:40 Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
23:24 Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
22:38 Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
22:18 Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
21:32 Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
21:06 Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
20:46 Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
20:37 Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
20:28 Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
20:23 PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
20:14 Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
20:12 Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
19:41 Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
19:28 Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
18:42 Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
17:33 Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
17:19 Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
16:14 Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
15:22 Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
14:54 Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
14:28 I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
13:20 Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
12:08 Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
11:38 Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
11:24 We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
10:18 Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
09:17 Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
09:00 Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
03:57 We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
03:07 Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
02:07 Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
00:45 Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
00:11 Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

Monday 30 April

22:52 Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
20:38 Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
20:37 Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
20:17 Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
20:10 Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
19:55 Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
19:00 No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
18:12 Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
17:21 No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
17:12 Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
16:47 Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
16:41 FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
16:24 Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
16:13 Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
16:11 I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
15:00 We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
14:27 Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
13:58 Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
13:38 Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
13:09 Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
12:01 I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
11:06 Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
10:00 Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
09:53 Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
09:18 Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
07:34 Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
07:33 David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
05:46 MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
04:01 Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
03:14 There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
03:13 Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
01:32 Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
01:21 Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
00:33 Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
00:27 Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
00:27 Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
00:16 I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph

Facebook

18+ GambleAware