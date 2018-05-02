Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´

Bayern Munich produced their best Champions League performance for five years in Tuesday's clash with Real Madrid, according to chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.
The Bundesliga champions were held to a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, ensuring a 4-3 aggregate defeat in their semi-final tie.
Joshua Kimmich put Bayern ahead after just two minutes before Karim Benzema scored twice, his second coming after a dreadful error from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, leaving James Rodriguez's equaliser to count for little.
Madrid rode their luck at times, though, with Marcelo escaping a handball in the penalty area and Keylor Navas forced to make eight saves, his highest number in a single Champions League knockout match.
Rummenigge was deeply impressed with the players' efforts and believes they deserve the respect of "the football world".
"We saw the best match in the Champions League that I have experienced in the last five years with Bayern Munich," he told the post-match banquet at the team's hotel.
"We all agree we had the best team on the brink – Real Madrid are currently number one in UEFA's ranking. We played with great fight, incredible passion and courage.
THIS save from Keylor Navas #UCL pic.twitter.com/6iZAQ6zOZq— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 1, 2018
"We're all a bit sad because it was possible to bring the great Real Madrid into the abyss. We drew 2-2, you did a great job. It was the best advert for football.
"I believe not just Bayern but all of Germany and the football world will pay our team, head coach Jupp Heynckes and his coaching team the greatest respect."
Bayern now turn their attention to the close of the domestic season, with league matches against Cologne and Stuttgart to come before the DFB-Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 19.
Rummenigge thinks a domestic double would be a momentous achievement, given Bayern's difficult start to the season under Carlo Ancelotti.
"It's now our responsibility to at least win the double and then round off a season that I think is second to none," he said.
"Let me remind you we were five points behind Borussia Dortmund in October. We now have an advantage of more than 20 points in the Bundesliga, we have been the only German representative in the Champions League since the last 16.
"Unfortunately, I do not have a hat, but I would like to tip it to the team."
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record
|Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
|Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
|Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
|Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
|Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
|Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
|Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
|Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
|Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
|PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
|Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
|Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
|Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
|Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
|Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
|Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
|Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
|Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
|Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
|I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
|Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
|Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
|Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
|We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
|Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
|Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
|Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
|We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
|Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
|Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
|Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
|Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class
|Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
|Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
|Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
|Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
|Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
|Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
|No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
|Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
|No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
|Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
|Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
|FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
|Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
|Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
|I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
|We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
|Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
|Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
|Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
|Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
|I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
|Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
|Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
|Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
|Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
|Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
|David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
|MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
|Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
|There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
|Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
|Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
|Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
|Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
|Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
|Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
|I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph