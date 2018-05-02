Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid

Andrew Robertson feels Liverpool being viewed as outsiders against Real Madrid in the Champions League final can work to their advantage.
Jurgen Klopp's team survived a late brace from Radja Nainggolan that handed Roma a 4-2 win on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico – a result that was not enough to prevent Liverpool from progressing 7-6 on aggregate.
Nainggolan's error in the ninth minute had a greater influence on proceedings, allowing Sadio Mane to extend Liverpool's overall advantage and Georginio Wijnaldum restored their lead on the night after James Milner unwittingly scored a freak own goal.
Edin Dzeko equalised and led the charge for Roma, but their closing salvo proved too little, too late.
"Credit to all the lads. We've come through every challenge we've been set so far," Robertson told BT Sport.
"The lads and the fans deserve it. We'll have a great day in Kiev regardless of the result.
"It's hard when you defend a lead and first and foremost you have to remember if you defend that lead you're in the final
"They threw everything at us, but the lads have done brilliantly. "
7 - Real Madrid’s last seven European Cup/Champions League finals:— OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 2, 2018
4-1 vs Juventus in 2017
1-1 vs Atletico in 2016
4-1 vs Atletico in 2014
2-1 vs B. Leverkursen in 2002
3-0 vs Valencia in 2000
1-0 vs Juventus in 1998
0-1 vs LIVERPOOL in 1981
Kiev pic.twitter.com/jyVxneLBpX
Robertson has established himself as Liverpool's first-choice left-back less than a year after joining from relegated Hull City.
As such, the prospect of tangling with Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and the rest of Zinedine Zidane's star-studded line-up is one he will relish.
"You look back at what I was doing last season, fighting for our lives at Hull and sadly we finished short," he added, with the Reds' sights now fixed on trying to halt Madrid's bid for a third consecutive title.
"This season I've had to take my time, but now I feel at home. I'll certainly enjoy Kiev.
"We'll enjoy this tonight and maybe think about Ronaldo another day.
"They've dominated the Champions League. We'll go in as underdogs, but maybe that can be a good thing."
|We wasted time and should´ve believed more! – Di Francesco angry after Roma fall short
|Liverpool honour stricken fan Sean Cox in Rome celebrations
|The final would be Roma v Bayern – Monchi wants VAR in Champions League
|Klopp ready to tackle finals duck with ´wild´ and ´crazy´ Liverpool
|Milner pokes fun at Roma own goal
|Henderson hails importance of early Mane goal
|Robertson relishing underdogs tag against Madrid
|The new BBC? Liverpool trio break Champions League record
|Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker
|Roma 4 Liverpool 2 (6-7 agg): Klopp´s men set final date with Real Madrid
|Simeone: Touchline ban has no impact on second leg
|FIFA bans former El Salvador boss after match-fixing probe
|Kane would be ´extremely proud´ to captain England at World Cup
|Wenger sounds Costa warning as Arsenal look to keep dream alive
|Ribery targets Pokal glory after Champions League exit
|Salzburg boss Rose pledges ´maximum attacking power´ against Marseille
|Carragher can´t lecture me, he spat on a girl – Fellaini
|I´m getting better - Coman confident he will be fit for World Cup
|Frankfurt insist Bayern-bound Kovac will see out the season
|Ulreich sorry for costly Champions League error
|Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg
|Champions League loss will still hurt in 10 years - Hummels
|Mourinho praises ´big player´ Carrick as United honour retiring captain
|Fellaini accuses Man United of big mistake in contract wrangle
|Allegri would bring something special to Arsenal, says Lemina
|Vidal, Boateng fume at officials after Champions League exit
|Real Madrid win good news for Liverpool, claims Gerrard
|Rummenigge hails Bayern for ´best game in five years´
|Roma seek historic comeback in Eternal City - Champions League in Opta numbers
|Nainggolan not interested in Roma exit
|Madrid Champions League dominance ´not normal´, says Zidane
|English football has a weak mentality – Kane hits back at jibes
|Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
|James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
|Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
|Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
|Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
|WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
|Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
|Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
|Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
|De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record
|Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
|Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
|Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
|Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
|Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
|Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
|Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
|Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
|Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
|Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
|PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
|Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
|Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
|Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
|Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
|Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
|Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
|Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
|Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
|Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
|Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
|I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
|Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
|Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
|Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
|We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
|Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
|Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
|Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
|We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
|Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
|Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
|Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
|Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class