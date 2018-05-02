Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker

Roma could not pull off a miracle comeback to match their quarter-final victory over Barcelona, but their last-four defeat to Liverpool did set a new Champions League record.

The Serie A club's 4-2 win at the Stadio Olimpico was not enough to overturn Liverpool's first-leg advantage, the Reds progressing 7-6 on aggregate.

But the scoreline smashed the record for the total number of goals scored in a Champions League semi-final.

The previous marker of 10 had stood for 20 years, with Juventus' 6-4 win against Monaco the existing best for goals scored, but the 13 netted across two legs in Liverpool and Rome will take some beating.

YYEEEEESSSSSSSSSS!!!! Kiev here we come!!! pic.twitter.com/NIVKjLHCiy — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 2, 2018

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final on May 26.