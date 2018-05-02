Filipe Luis back in Atletico´s plans for Arsenal second leg

Filipe Luis could make his comeback from a broken leg on Thursday after the defender was included in Atletico Madrid's squad to face Arsenal in the Europa League.

The Brazil international has not featured for the Spanish club since suffering a fractured fibula during his side's 5-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in the same competition on March 15.

After undergoing surgery, the Brazil international was expected to be sidelined for two months.

However, having resumed full training with his team-mates at the weekend, Filipe Luis is named in Diego Simeone's squad for the second leg of the semi-final.

Atletico drew 1-1 in the first meeting in the English capital, giving them a valuable away goal heading into the return at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 32-year-old's return is also good news for Brazil ahead of the World Cup, with the left-back having featured for Tite's side during their successful qualifying campaign.