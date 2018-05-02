Related

Article

Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans

2 May 2018 03:24

Jupp Heynckes insisted he will not coach elsewhere next season as the Bayern Munich boss prepares to farewell the German champions.

Heynckes will be replaced by Eintracht Frankfurt head coach Niko Kovac in 2018-19, having returned to the Bundesliga giants in October following Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

The 72-year-old, who guided Bayern to the treble in his third spell at the club in 2013, has enjoyed more success this time around – leading the Bavarians to a sixth successive Bundesliga crown.

Heynckes also oversaw Bayern's run to the Champions League semi-finals, which ended against Real Madrid on Tuesday, but the German veteran reiterated his retirement plans.

"I will not go back to a bench and that's fine," Heynckes said following Bayern's enthralling 2-2 second-leg draw at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"There are not many people who get into these adventures at 72. I don't have any emotion about it."

Bayern's European dream came to a halt against two-time reigning champions Madrid, who prevailed 4-3 on aggregate in the Spanish capital.

Trailing 2-1 after last week's opening leg, Bayern reduced Madrid's lead inside three minutes thanks to Joshua Kimmich.

However, a Karim Benzema brace – including a huge error from goalkeeper Sven Ulreich less than a minute into the second half – killed off Bayern's hopes of a comeback, with James Rodriguez's leveller merely a consolation.

"If you see both games we were the better team. But unfortunately, we couldn't make the final. That is very disappointing for me and my players. Looking at today's game it was from both teams an advertisement for the game of football," Heynckes said.

"It was a great game, which we dictated. And Real can say thanks to [goalkeeper Keylor] Navas who had a great performance and at the end of the game denied us when we had very good chances."

"We shook ourselves and fought back and played well. You could see that Real were only playing counter-attacks in their own stadium," Heynckes continued. "I have to give my team a huge compliment. As I just told them: I haven't seen Bayern Munich this strong for a long time."

Bayern midfielder Corentin Tolisso lamented the loss, telling beIN SPORTS France: "This is clearly the biggest disappointment of my career. I had already lost in the Europa League last season, and there in the Champions League. It is a degree above. It's very hard."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 2 May

04:38 Copa Libertadores Review: Gremio, Nacional secure crucial wins
04:24 James: Ulreich shouldn´t be blamed for Champions League exit
03:24 Bayern boss Heynckes reiterates retirement plans
03:13 Di Francesco: I can´t mark Salah with three players
03:09 Klopp eyes unexpected Champions League final place
01:29 WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
01:11 Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
00:26 Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
00:17 Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
00:08 De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record

Tuesday 1 May

23:50 Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
23:40 Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
23:24 Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
22:38 Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
22:18 Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
21:32 Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
21:06 Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
20:46 Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
20:37 Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
20:28 Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
20:23 PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
20:14 Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
20:12 Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
19:41 Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
19:28 Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
18:42 Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
17:33 Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
17:19 Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
16:14 Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
15:22 Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
14:54 Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
14:28 I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
13:20 Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
12:08 Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
11:38 Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
11:24 We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
10:18 Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
09:17 Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
09:00 Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
03:57 We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
03:07 Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
02:07 Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
00:45 Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
00:11 Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

Monday 30 April

22:52 Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
20:38 Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
20:37 Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
20:17 Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
20:10 Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
19:55 Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
19:00 No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
18:12 Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
17:21 No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
17:12 Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
16:47 Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
16:41 FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
16:24 Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
16:13 Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
16:11 I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
15:00 We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
14:27 Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
13:58 Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
13:38 Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
13:09 Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
12:01 I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
11:06 Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
10:00 Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
09:53 Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
09:18 Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
07:34 Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
07:33 David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
05:46 MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
04:01 Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
03:14 There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
03:13 Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
01:32 Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
01:21 Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
00:33 Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
00:27 Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
00:27 Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
00:16 I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph

Facebook

18+ GambleAware