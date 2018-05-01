Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers

Zinedine Zidane's imposing Champions League record will be on the line when Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday.
The Frenchman won the competition in each of his first two seasons in charge and will be protecting a valuable 2-1 advantage following a clinical display in Munich a week ago.
His opposite number Jupp Heynckes, however, has seen vulnerabilities in the club he led to European glory in 1998, taking belief from the almighty fright caused by Juventus in the quarter-finals.
The Bundesliga champions are in top form domestically and have the desire to send their retiring coach out a winner, but they will need to overcome the weight of history if a final berth is to be theirs.
Here, we examine the best of the Opta data ahead of a tantalising encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.
"In football, determination can move mountains."— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 30, 2018
And Jupp #Heynckes knows what he's talking about... #RMAFCB #packmas #FCBayern #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/iM7l3MI2ye
Real Madrid v Bayern Munich
- No team has ever overturned a 2-1 home first-leg defeat in the Champions League in seven previous such occurrences.
- Bayern have lost their last six games against Madrid (all in the knockout stages of the Champions League), their longest ever run of defeats against one opponent in European competition. Their last away win against Los Blancos was in May 2001, in the Champions League semi-finals (1-0, with Giovane Elber the scorer).
- Under Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out in the Champions League, progressing in all eight of their two-legged ties and winning the two finals in which they have appeared. They have also won seven of their eight knockout games at home (L1).
- Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 Champions League away games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (the last such sequence coming between April 1999 and December 2000).
- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Bayern in the Champions League – the only player to have netted more goals against a single opponent in the competition is Ronaldo himself, scoring 10 against Juventus.
Rested against Leganés, can Cristiano Ronaldo add to his 15 #UCL goals this season against Bayern on Tuesday? pic.twitter.com/nXPVjifSJZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 29, 2018
- In the first leg, Ronaldo failed to score (or register a single shot on target) in a Champions League game for the first time this season. However, he has netted 54 goals in 48 games at the Bernabeu, including 13 in his last seven outings.
- Marco Asensio's last three Champions League goals have been as a substitute, with all of them coming in knockout matches – two against Bayern (in last season's quarter-finals and this season's semi-final first leg), and one against Juve in the 2017 decider.
- Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in his last four Champions League games, his longest drought with Bayern. The Poland international has never failed to find the net in five consecutive outings in the competition.
|BREAKING NEWS: Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
|Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
|We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
|Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
|Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
|Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
|We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
|Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
|Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
|Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
|Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class
|Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
|Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
|Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
|Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
|Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
|Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
|No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
|Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
|No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
|Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
|Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
|FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
|Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
|Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
|I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
|We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
|Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
|Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
|Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
|Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
|I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
|Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
|Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
|Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
|Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
|Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
|David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
|MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
|Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
|There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
|Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
|Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
|Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
|Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
|Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
|Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
|I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph
|Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
|Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
|Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
|Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
|Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
|Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
|Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
|Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
|These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
|Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
|Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
|Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
|Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
|Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
|Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
|Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
|Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
|Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
|Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
|Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
|Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
|Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
|Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
|Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
|Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
|Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
|Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
|West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
|Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
|Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
|Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
|Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
|Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
|Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
|Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
|Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
|Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
|Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
|Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
|Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
|Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
|Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
|Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
|Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
|Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
|Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
|MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
|Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
|Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
|Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
|Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
|Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
|Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation