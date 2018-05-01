Related

Article

Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers

1 May 2018 09:00

Zinedine Zidane's imposing Champions League record will be on the line when Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The Frenchman won the competition in each of his first two seasons in charge and will be protecting a valuable 2-1 advantage following a clinical display in Munich a week ago.

His opposite number Jupp Heynckes, however, has seen vulnerabilities in the club he led to European glory in 1998, taking belief from the almighty fright caused by Juventus in the quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga champions are in top form domestically and have the desire to send their retiring coach out a winner, but they will need to overcome the weight of history if a final berth is to be theirs.

Here, we examine the best of the Opta data ahead of a tantalising encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich

- No team has ever overturned a 2-1 home first-leg defeat in the Champions League in seven previous such occurrences.

- Bayern have lost their last six games against Madrid (all in the knockout stages of the Champions League), their longest ever run of defeats against one opponent in European competition. Their last away win against Los Blancos was in May 2001, in the Champions League semi-finals (1-0, with Giovane Elber the scorer).

- Under Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out in the Champions League, progressing in all eight of their two-legged ties and winning the two finals in which they have appeared. They have also won seven of their eight knockout games at home (L1).

- Bayern have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 13 Champions League away games, their joint-longest such run in the competition (the last such sequence coming between April 1999 and December 2000).

- Cristiano Ronaldo has scored nine goals against Bayern in the Champions League – the only player to have netted more goals against a single opponent in the competition is Ronaldo himself, scoring 10 against Juventus.

- In the first leg, Ronaldo failed to score (or register a single shot on target) in a Champions League game for the first time this season. However, he has netted 54 goals in 48 games at the Bernabeu, including 13 in his last seven outings.

- Marco Asensio's last three Champions League goals have been as a substitute, with all of them coming in knockout matches – two against Bayern (in last season's quarter-finals and this season's semi-final first leg), and one against Juve in the 2017 decider.

- Robert Lewandowski has failed to score in his last four Champions League games, his longest drought with Bayern. The Poland international has never failed to find the net in five consecutive outings in the competition.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 1 May

12:08 BREAKING NEWS: Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
11:38 Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
11:24 We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
10:18 Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
09:17 Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
09:00 Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
03:57 We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
03:07 Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
02:07 Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
00:45 Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
00:11 Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

Monday 30 April

22:52 Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
20:38 Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
20:37 Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
20:17 Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
20:10 Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
19:55 Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
19:00 No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
18:12 Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
17:21 No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
17:12 Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
16:47 Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
16:41 FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
16:24 Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
16:13 Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
16:11 I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
15:00 We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
14:27 Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
13:58 Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
13:38 Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
13:09 Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
12:01 I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
11:06 Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
10:00 Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
09:53 Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
09:18 Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
07:34 Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
07:33 David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
05:46 MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
04:01 Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
03:14 There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
03:13 Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
01:32 Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
01:21 Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
00:33 Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
00:27 Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
00:27 Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
00:16 I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph

Sunday 29 April

23:53 Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
23:45 Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
23:30 Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
23:17 Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
23:06 Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
22:56 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
22:47 Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
22:36 Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
22:36 Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
22:14 Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
22:10 These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
22:05 Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
21:47 Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
21:44 Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
21:30 Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
21:08 Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
20:57 Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
20:53 Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
20:15 Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
20:06 Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
19:53 Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
19:31 Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
19:26 Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
19:17 Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
18:43 Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
18:38 Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
18:08 Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
18:07 Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
17:55 Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
17:49 Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
17:16 Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
17:10 West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
17:00 Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
16:46 Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
16:42 Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
16:26 Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
16:10 Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
15:57 Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
15:45 Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
14:49 Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
14:35 Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
14:23 Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
13:52 Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
13:38 Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
13:00 Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
12:55 Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
12:23 Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
11:43 Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
10:37 Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
09:36 Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
07:08 MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
04:33 Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
02:08 Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
01:09 Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
00:42 Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
00:31 Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
00:22 Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation

Facebook

18+ GambleAware