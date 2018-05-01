Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal

Arsene Wenger's announcement that he will leave Arsenal at the end of the season has affected Jack Wilshere's contract talks.

The England midfielder's deal expires at the conclusion of the campaign, with talks between the player and the club dragging on.

Wilshere remains positive over his chances of extending his career-long association with the Gunners despite Wenger's impending departure.

"We are still in the same position really," Wilshere told Sky Sports. "Not much has changed. We are still talking.

"Obviously the boss has left which has changed things a little bit because I don't know who is going to be the manager next year and that can change things.

"But we are still talking and I am hopeful and the club is hopeful we can get something done."

Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Europa League semi-final on Thursday and Wilshere says he is focused on the end of the season rather than his contract talks with the club.

"To be honest with you, I haven't really thought about [moving to another club]," Wilshere said.

"I have said before that this is where I want to be and I have not really had much time to think about moving clubs.

"We have been playing every three or four days for the last three or four months so it has been difficult.

"I am concentrating on games and obviously the boss left so it has been a bad couple of months to be honest."