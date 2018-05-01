Article

Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final

1 May 2018 22:38

Sven Ulreich's huge error ultimately proved decisive as Real Madrid progressed to the Champions League final thanks to a 2-2 draw in an enthralling semi-final second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid came from behind to win 2-1 last week in the first leg at the Allianz Arena, and sealed their progression with a 4-3 aggregate triumph despite an unconvincing performance on Tuesday.

Bayern took the lead in the third minute, Joshua Kimmich opening the scoring following a mistake by Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

The hosts were quick to reply but it was Karim Benzema and not Cristiano Ronaldo, making an outfield record 152nd appearance in the competition, who took centre stage.

Benzema's close-range header ensured Madrid's deficit lasted only eight minutes, and 21 seconds into the second half he was presented with a gift when Ulreich misjudged a back-pass from Corentin Tolisso.

There was another twist as James Rodriguez, on a two-year loan spell at Bayern from Madrid, levelled the tie on the night with a goal he did not celebrate but, despite intense pressure from the away team, Zinedine Zidane's men held on to move within a win of a third successive European title, and now await Liverpool or Roma in the Kiev final on May 26.

So often the hero at the other end for Madrid in games of such magnitude, it was an error from skipper Ramos that enabled Bayern to get the start they needed.

He failed to clear Thomas Muller's lofted cross into the box and Kimmich was there to pounce and slot home with a first-time finish.

Madrid soon levelled matters on the night, capitalising on slack marking from the visitors.

Marcelo delivered a deep cross from the left and Benzema somehow managed to escape the attentions of the returning David Alaba to head beyond Ulreich.

Yet Madrid continued to look vulnerable at the back and Bayern had a strong claim for a penalty dismissed by referee Cuneyt Cakir, who refused to point to the spot after Ramos appeared to bundle over Robert Lewandowski in the box.

A fine run from Franck Ribery and a clever turn and shot from Muller forced a low save from Keylor Navas, who then denied Lewandowski after a surging run from Mats Hummels, the subsequent looping rebound nodded down by Muller but then fired over on the volley by James as Madrid again somehow survived.

Ulreich turned a low Ronaldo drive wide as the frenetic pace continued, with Ramos heading into the side-netting from the resulting corner, before another Bayern penalty appeal was waved away after Marcelo appeared to handle a Kimmich cross.

But all Bayern's impressive work in the first half was undone in a blink as Ulreich's howler left them with a mountain to climb.

Tolisso played a risky backpass and Ulreich, seemingly caught in two minds as he came to claim it, slipped to present Benzema with the ball on a plate in front of an open goal that he tapped in to, despite the best efforts of Hummels.

Navas produced heroics at the other end to turn a vicious deflected Alaba effort behind, and Ramos was again fortunate not to concede a penalty after another challenge on Lewandowski.

The tie should have been put to bed by Ronaldo, but he blazed Marcelo's cross wide with a close-range volley.

And that miss soon loomed large as James gave Bayern hope once more, following up his blocked volley from Niklas Sule's cross and firing through Navas' legs at the near post.

Navas had to get down low to keep out a Muller header as Madrid's nerves were further jangled, but a defence that never looked secure withstood the pressure to put Los Blancos within 90 minutes of a fourth European crown in five seasons.

 

Key Opta stats:

- Real Madrid have reached their 16th European Cup/Champions League final – more than any other side.
- Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to reach three consecutive Champions League finals since Marcello Lippi between 1996 to 1998.
- Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid have never been knocked out in the Champions League, progressing in all nine of their two-legged Champions League ties as well as winning the two finals they've appeared in.
- James Rodríguez is the seventh player in Champions League history to both score for and against Real Madrid (also Beckham, Morata, van Nistelrooy, Morientes, Robben, Zamorano).
- Karim Benzema's first-half equaliser ended a move of 28 completed passes by Real Madrid - only Lucas Digne's goal for Barcelona against Olympiakos (29) has featured more in the Champions League this season.
- Benzema scored his first brace in a Champions League knockout game since February 2014 (v Schalke).
- Bayern Munich have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 14 Champions League away games, their longest such run in the competition.
- Joshua Kimmich has been directly involved in seven goals in the Champions League this season, more than any other Bayern player (five goals, three assists).

- Kimmich is the eighth player to score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie (exc. final) v Real Madrid and the third Bayern player to do so after Lucio in 2007 and Giovane Elber in 2001.

Sponsored links

Wednesday 2 May

01:29 WATCH: Ramos sings with fans after Real Madrid reach Champions League final
01:11 Marcelo: If I told you the ball didn´t touch my hand, I´m a liar
00:26 Bayern were better than Real Madrid, says Hummels
00:17 Heynckes: Ulreich had a ´little blackout´
00:08 De Gea passes Ronaldo´s Manchester United awards record

Tuesday 1 May

23:50 Zidane happy for decisive Benzema
23:40 Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos
23:24 Zidane and Ronaldo boost extraordinary Champions League records
22:38 Real Madrid 2 Bayern Munich 2 (4-3 agg): Ulreich howler sends holders into final
22:18 Wenger departure affecting Wilshere contract renewal
21:32 Klopp: Liverpool lucky to reap rewards of matured Salah
21:06 Liverpool won´t suffer Barca fate - Klopp
20:46 Ronaldo sets new Champions League appearance record
20:37 Gerrard confirms ´positive talks´ with Rangers
20:28 Vazquez & Asensio keep places for Madrid-Bayern second leg
20:23 PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave
20:14 Strootman, Perotti miss Roma-Liverpool Champions League semi-final
20:12 Klopp loves Roma´s ´great´ Sean Cox gesture
19:41 Klopp refuses to comment on Buvac amid Arsenal speculation
19:28 Wijnaldum: Liverpool not scared of Roma comeback
18:42 Albrighton charged by FA over red card reaction
17:33 Mancini agrees to Italy talks, FIGC confims
17:19 Joe Gomez to miss Roma trip, Klopp confirms
16:14 Neymar to Real Madrid is impossible - Ronaldo
15:22 Holding signs long-term Arsenal extension
14:54 Liverpool visit should be a celebration, says Di Francesco
14:28 I hope Dzeko can be our Salah – Di Francesco
13:20 Salah is feared like Messi – Alisson
12:08 Rangers dismiss Murty, potentially paving way for Gerrard
11:38 Salah crowned FWA Footballer of the Year, edging out De Bruyne
11:24 We did it against Messi and Suarez – Nainggolan plots Liverpool downfall
10:18 Pochettino confident Kane will be mentally ready for World Cup
09:17 Man United´s big six record has laid down a marker –Young
09:00 Zidane seeks to land knockout Bayern blow - Champions League in Opta numbers
03:57 We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
03:07 Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
02:07 Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
00:45 Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
00:11 Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

Monday 30 April

22:52 Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
20:38 Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
20:37 Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
20:17 Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
20:10 Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
19:55 Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
19:00 No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
18:12 Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
17:21 No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
17:12 Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
16:47 Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
16:41 FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
16:24 Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
16:13 Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
16:11 I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
15:00 We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
14:27 Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
13:58 Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
13:38 Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
13:09 Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
12:01 I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
11:06 Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
10:00 Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
09:53 Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
09:18 Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
07:34 Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
07:33 David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
05:46 MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
04:01 Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
03:14 There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
03:13 Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
01:32 Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
01:21 Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
00:33 Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
00:27 Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
00:27 Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
00:16 I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph

Facebook

18+ GambleAware