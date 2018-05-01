PSG´s Jese Rodriguez departs Stoke on compassionate leave

Jese Rodriguez has been given permission to end his loan spell at Stoke City, the Paris Saint-Germain attacker departing on compassionate leave.

The 25-year-old made 13 Premier League appearances for the strugglers, the last of which was in March.

"In order to respond to recent press speculation surrounding Jese Rodriguez, we would like to confirm that the club has given Jese permission to take unpaid compassionate leave until the end of the season for personal reasons and therefore he will not be returning to Stoke during his loan period," said a brief club statement.

Stoke are 19th in the Premier League table, three points adrift of safety with two matches remaining, having not won since January.