Article

Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

1 May 2018 00:11

Hugo Lloris demonstrated why he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world in Tottenham's 2-0 Premier League win over Watford, according to manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane, who marked his 150th Premier League appearance by finding the net, ensured a routine victory for Spurs, but they were unconvincing for long periods.

A pair of first-half saves from captain Lloris prevented Watford from equalising following Alli's opener, Andre Gray and Richarlison denied by the France international.

Tottenham are now five points ahead of Chelsea with three games to play in the race for the final Champions League qualification place.

And Pochettino told Sky Sports: "I think it was a good night for us. It was important to get the three points as it allows us to be in a good position.

"It was a must-win game - so important for us. Perhaps we did not play in the way we wanted but got three points.

"During the whole season, 10 months, it is hard to keep playing good football. Watford are a difficult opponent, they played well, created great chances.

"Hugo Lloris was fantastic and showed why he is one of the best in the world. I am happy, three points puts us in a good position."

The game was Tottenham's first since their FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United, which condemned them to a trophy-less season.

"The team came back from a difficult loss. They were disappointed after Manchester United," Pochettino added. "Watford were free to play, no pressure, they are safe, for us it is a massive pressure to take three points.

"Three games ahead, I think we are in a good situation. To win the games and finish in the top four for the first time [consecutively] would be great for the club."

Kane is now just four goals behind Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the race for the golden boot, his effort taking him on to 27 in the league this campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "I feel good. I'd like to have played better in the last few games, same as the team, but I feel good, feel sharp and could have scored more. Hopefully I can finish strong like I did last season going into a big summer.

"I try to improve every year. Last year I got 29 goals so I'd like to beat that but we'll see what happens. In my mind I'm trying to get to that 30 mark."

Sponsored links

Tuesday 1 May

03:57 We will be watching – Donald Trump makes World Cup appeal for US-led bid
03:07 Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest
02:07 Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade
00:45 Gracia aiming for Watford´s best Premier League finish
00:11 Pochettino: Lloris showed why he´s world class

Monday 30 April

22:52 Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
20:38 Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
20:37 Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
20:17 Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
20:10 Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
19:55 Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
19:00 No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
18:12 Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
17:21 No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
17:12 Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
16:47 Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
16:41 FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
16:24 Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
16:13 Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
16:11 I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
15:00 We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
14:27 Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
13:58 Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
13:38 Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
13:09 Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
12:01 I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
11:06 Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
10:00 Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
09:53 Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
09:18 Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
07:34 Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
07:33 David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
05:46 MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
04:01 Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
03:14 There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
03:13 Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
01:32 Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
01:21 Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
00:33 Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
00:27 Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
00:27 Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
00:16 I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph

Sunday 29 April

23:53 Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
23:45 Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
23:30 Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
23:17 Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
23:06 Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
22:56 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
22:47 Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
22:36 Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
22:36 Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
22:14 Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
22:10 These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
22:05 Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
21:47 Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
21:44 Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
21:30 Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
21:08 Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
20:57 Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
20:53 Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
20:15 Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
20:06 Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
19:53 Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
19:31 Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
19:26 Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
19:17 Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
18:43 Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
18:38 Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
18:08 Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
18:07 Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
17:55 Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
17:49 Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
17:16 Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
17:10 West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
17:00 Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
16:46 Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
16:42 Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
16:26 Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
16:10 Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
15:57 Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
15:45 Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
14:49 Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
14:35 Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
14:23 Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
13:52 Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
13:38 Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
13:00 Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
12:55 Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
12:23 Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
11:43 Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
10:37 Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
09:36 Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
07:08 MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
04:33 Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
02:08 Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
01:09 Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
00:42 Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
00:31 Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
00:22 Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation

Facebook

18+ GambleAware