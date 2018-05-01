Madrid deserve to be in Champions League final - Ramos

Sergio Ramos believes Real Madrid deserve to be in the final of the Champions League despite a hugely unconvincing performance in the semi-final second leg with Bayern Munich.
Madrid were left clinging on in the closing stages of an enthralling contest at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, earning a 2-2 draw to claim a 4-3 aggregate triumph.
Joshua Kimmich put Bayern ahead after three minutes but Karim Benzema responded eight minutes later and was gifted a second less than 30 seconds into the second half as goalkeeper Sven Ulreich slipped while attempting to claim a backpass from Corentin Tolisso.
James Rodriguez levelled matters once more against his parent club to fray home nerves, but Bayern could not find the third goal that would have sent them through to the final in Kiev on May 26.
Bayern enjoyed largely the better of the play, spurning several chances, while Ramos twice bundled over Robert Lewandowski in the box and Marcelo also appeared to handle in the area, only for referee Cuneyt Cakir to wave away each of those penalty claims.
Hemos hecho historia.— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 1, 2018
Ahora queremos ser leyenda.
We wrote history again.
Now we want to become legends.#APorLa13 #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/LbakCmBwTp
Madrid will now face either Liverpool or Roma in the tournament showpiece and Ramos said: "When you have a favourable result, subconsciously you sit back.
"They have had more possession than us, we have suffered but, in general, the team is worthy of being in Kiev.
"The Real DNA leads you to push until the end, we are going to have a very complicated opponent in the final. People keep talking, we like to do that on the field.
"I am proud of this team. They are a great team and have been demonstrating that for many years, when you play with a result in your favour, sometimes that happens."
Goalkeeper Keylor Navas added: "We suffered a lot and in the end we are in the final, which is what we wanted. We are making history.
"They had no choice but to go out and attack, they are a great team and individually they have players that make the difference.
"This is for everyone, we have to enjoy and give everyone joy."
