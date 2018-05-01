Jorginho set for Napoli talks as agent confirms interest

Jorginho's agent Joao Santos confirmed interest from "several clubs" as the Napoli star prepares to hold talks with the Serie A side.

Premier League champions Manchester City and neighbours Manchester United have been linked with 26-year-old Italy international midfielder Jorginho.

Jorginho – who arrived from Verona in 2014 – is contracted to Napoli until 2020.

Asked about Jorginho's future, Santos told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "I'll talk with the club because Jorginho has another two years on his contract.

"But there are also several clubs interested in him, and we have to understand if Napoli want to move forward with their starters or not.

"At the moment all we know is that [Pepe] Reina will leave."

Jorginho has played a starring role for Scudetto hopefuls Napoli this season, scoring two goals and tallying four assists in 30 Serie A appearances.