Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade

Fans filled the streets of Barcelona as Lionel Messi and his team-mates celebrated their LaLiga and Copa del Rey triumphs on Monday.
A day after sealing their 25th LaLiga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barca showed off their two trophies aboard an open-top bus through the city's streets.
Unbeaten leaders Barca reclaimed the LaLiga crown from bitter rivals Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, having sealed a fourth successive Copa del Rey triumph a week earlier against Sevilla.
The likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in jovial moods following their double-winning campaign.
Monday's parade also served as a farewell for iconic midfielder Iniesta ahead of his departure for the Chinese Super League.
An incredible day!— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
#7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/m43RDRIf1m
Thank you, Barça Fans! #7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/axepVGcCh9— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
#7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/WA0kRlDHl1— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
This guy. @andresiniesta8 #Infinit8Iniesta#7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/RKP5ecsFPK— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
"God save the King!"— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 30, 2018
#7heChamp10ns pic.twitter.com/V6AyKIKrnr
Visca al Barça pic.twitter.com/zVQZJDFYqQ— Nelson Semedo (@_nelsonsemedo_) April 30, 2018
Empezamos @FCBarcelona @mterstegen1 @SergiRoberto10 @paco93alcacer @DenisSuarez6 pic.twitter.com/nOcY9qcXNW— Ivan Rakitic (@ivanrakitic) April 30, 2018
Thank you all so much for the support with our La Liga and Copa celebrations, and for wishing me a happy birthday. A special day I will never forget. So many photos, drawings, nice messages and videos, and from all over the world! Thank you! Gracias! Danke! Gràcies! pic.twitter.com/ZXrtmOBZHP— Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) April 30, 2018
Gracias afición por todo el apoyo!!!! Esto tambien es de ustedes VISCA BARÇA— Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 30, 2018
Thank you for the support!!!! This trophy is yours VISCA BARÇA pic.twitter.com/gOYtt3Q7js
— Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) April 30, 2018
Merci à tous!
Gracias a todos!
Visca Barça pic.twitter.com/QELmgPBjlP
|Tottenham 2 Watford 0: Alli and Kane push Spurs closer to Champions League
|Meyer suspended by Schalke as departure looms
|Isco not included in Madrid´s squad for Bayern second leg
|Salah to face no action over Martins Indi clash
|Inter CEO Antonello still enraged by officiating in Juve defeat
|Heynckes prepared to prey on Real Madrid´s weaknesses
|No hard feelings - James won´t celebrate scoring against Madrid
|Monchi issues plea to Roma fans ahead of Liverpool visit
|No Clasico guard of honour for Barca, insists Ramos
|Look out above! Abreu flips out to turn the tables on frustrated fans
|Kimmich and Sule confident despite absence of Robben, Boateng
|FA denounces Burnley fans´ booing of Bong
|Champions League success will not dictate my Madrid future, insists Zidane
|Poulsen wants full deal for Lookman at Leipzig
|I´ve the best job in the world - Rodgers cools Arsenal talk
|We have to think about winning - Zidane prepared for Bayern backlash in Madrid
|Not many players can do what Keita does – Poulsen
|Deulofeu calls Barcelona out over title-winning shirt snub
|Hitzfeld backs ´motivator´ Klopp to end up at Bayern
|Rummenigge blasts ´ridiculous´ Lewandowski criticism
|I´m happy here – Cavani in no rush to leave PSG
|Departing Meyer makes ´bullying´ claim against Schalke
|Goals, assists and still underrated – Firmino´s Liverpool career in Opta numbers
|Injured Robben out of squad for Real Madrid trip
|Valverde wishes Barca title win had not relegated Deportivo
|Liverpool ready for intimidating Stadio Olimpico – Alexander-Arnold
|David Villa hungry for more after 400-goal milestone
|MLS Review: Villa joins 400-goal club, LAFC christen new stadium with stoppage-time winner
|Cavani unaware he broke Ibrahimovic´s PSG record
|There have been 10 or 11 situations – Klopp surprised by lack of penalties
|Thiago Silva: PSG change coach but don´t progress
|Real Madrid should give LaLiga winners Barcelona a guard of honour – Alba
|Pochettino sidesteps questions on Spurs future
|Salah ´insulted´ by ongoing image rights dispute with Egyptian FA
|Messi: We were far better than all our rivals
|Valverde hails Barcelona players´ desire
|I wish this was eternal - Iniesta revels in Barca´s LaLiga triumph
|Cavani moves clear of Ibrahimovic in PSG scoring charts
|Barcelona 2017-18: Five key matches in LaLiga title triumph
|Barcelona 2017-18: LaLiga´s record-setting champions in Opta numbers
|Busquets pinpoints Atleti triumph as moment Barca won the title
|Barcelona 2017-18: Boring old Messi takes first step to greatest achievement
|Paris Saint-Germain 2 Guingamp 2: Cavani double sees champions salvage a draw
|Barcelona 2017-18: Iniesta´s LaLiga triumphs
|Barcelona clinch LaLiga title
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 4: Magic Messi hat-trick secures LaLiga title
|Stoger still confident of Champions League qualification
|These players have given everything - Sarri will not criticise beaten Napoli
|Fellaini close to signing new Manchester United contract, Mourinho claims
|Galatasaray beat 10-man Besiktas to stay top of Super Lig
|Mourinho: Lukaku could miss FA Cup final
|Mkhitaryan, Ospina injured ahead of Europa League semi-final
|Liverpool advise travelling fans ahead of Roma second leg
|Wenger surprised by Ferguson gift on Old Trafford farewell
|Inexperienced Milan must learn lessons - Gattuso
|Mourinho satisfied to secure Champions League qualification
|Fiorentina 3 Napoli 0: Partenopei title dream fading as Simeone punishes 10 men
|Werder Bremen 1 Borussia Dortmund 1: Reus on target but Stoger´s men settle for draw
|Guardiola claims Hart departure was his toughest decision
|Manchester United 2 Arsenal 1: Late Fellaini header downs Wenger´s callow Gunners
|Simeone issues Atleti rallying cry ahead of crunch Arsenal clash
|Gameiro: Scrappy Atleti win vital to maintain advantage over Madrid
|Guardiola plans hairdresser trip to prepare for trophy presentation
|Firmino pens long-term extension with Liverpool
|Deportivo Alaves 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Gameiro puts the title onus on Barca
|Mandzukic a doubt for Serie A run-in after Vecino´s horror tackle
|Ferguson presents Wenger with gift ahead of Manchester United v Arsenal
|Vardy issues apology after ´shambolic´ Leicester City display
|West Ham 1 Manchester City 4: Hammers hammered by rampant champions
|Bologna 1 AC Milan 2: Relief for Gattuso as Rossoneri hold on
|Mkhitaryan back to face former club United in much-changed Arsenal team
|Manchester City bring up 100 goals in record time
|Ferguson: Manchester United-Arsenal rivalry made the Premier League
|Alaba and Martinez on track to face Madrid, Robben trains alone
|Injured Stindl ruled out of Germany´s World Cup plans
|Rodgers proud of ´outstanding´ Celtic after Rangers rout seals Premiership title
|Celtic 5 Rangers 0: Rodgers´ side wrap up Premiership title by humiliating rivals again
|Montella ´very sorry´ for Sevilla failure
|Coleman sacked by stricken Sunderland as Short sale confirmed
|Mayoral to leave Real Madrid in search of minutes
|Chievo sack Maran with Serie A status under threat
|Liverpool won´t sit back against Roma - Gomez
|Bayern debut star Dorsch wants to leave
|Jesus delays over fresh Manchester City contract
|Lucas Vazquez at right-back? Zidane mulls injury woes for Bayern showdown
|Pogba relationship with Mourinho ´very good´ at Manchester United
|Salah season ´something incredible´, says Mane
|MLS Review: Atlanta go top, Galaxy beaten
|Allegri: Napoli will win their remaining games
|Real Madrid not interested in Lewandowski – Matthaus
|Mourinho hoping to match Wenger longevity
|Spalletti expects sleepless nights over Derby d´Italia collapse
|Nothing is ever certain in football - Allegri unsure of Scudetto despite Derby d´Italia triumph
|Roma president condemns ´f****** morons´ tarnishing club´s reputation