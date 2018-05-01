Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade

Related

Fans filled the streets of Barcelona as Lionel Messi and his team-mates celebrated their LaLiga and Copa del Rey triumphs on Monday.

A day after sealing their 25th LaLiga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barca showed off their two trophies aboard an open-top bus through the city's streets.

Unbeaten leaders Barca reclaimed the LaLiga crown from bitter rivals Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, having sealed a fourth successive Copa del Rey triumph a week earlier against Sevilla.

The likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in jovial moods following their double-winning campaign.

Monday's parade also served as a farewell for iconic midfielder Iniesta ahead of his departure for the Chinese Super League.

 

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 34 +66 86
2 Atlético Madrid 35 +37 75
3 Real Madrid 34 +45 71
4 Valencia 35 +26 67
5 Real Betis 35 +2 59

