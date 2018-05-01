Barcelona celebrate LaLiga and Copa del Rey double with parade

Fans filled the streets of Barcelona as Lionel Messi and his team-mates celebrated their LaLiga and Copa del Rey triumphs on Monday.

A day after sealing their 25th LaLiga title and seventh in 10 seasons, Barca showed off their two trophies aboard an open-top bus through the city's streets.

Unbeaten leaders Barca reclaimed the LaLiga crown from bitter rivals Real Madrid courtesy of a 4-2 win over Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday, having sealed a fourth successive Copa del Rey triumph a week earlier against Sevilla.

The likes of Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were in jovial moods following their double-winning campaign.

Monday's parade also served as a farewell for iconic midfielder Iniesta ahead of his departure for the Chinese Super League.

Visca al Barça pic.twitter.com/zVQZJDFYqQ — Nelson Semedo (@_nelsonsemedo_) April 30, 2018

Thank you all so much for the support with our La Liga and Copa celebrations, and for wishing me a happy birthday. A special day I will never forget. So many photos, drawings, nice messages and videos, and from all over the world! Thank you! Gracias! Danke! Gràcies! pic.twitter.com/ZXrtmOBZHP — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) April 30, 2018

Gracias afición por todo el apoyo!!!! Esto tambien es de ustedes VISCA BARÇA



Thank you for the support!!!! This trophy is yours VISCA BARÇA pic.twitter.com/gOYtt3Q7js — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) April 30, 2018



Merci à tous!

Gracias a todos!

Visca Barça pic.twitter.com/QELmgPBjlP — Samuel Umtiti (@samumtiti) April 30, 2018