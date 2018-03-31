West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on

West Brom sunk closer to Premier League relegation as Burnley edged to a nervy 2-1 victory at the Hawthorns on Saturday.
Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood - both scorers in the Clarets' win at West Ham last time out - struck either side of half-time to consign the home side to a crippling eighth straight league defeat.
Salomon Rondon did grab a reward for his efforts with a well-taken consolation in the 83rd minute, but the Baggies largely lacked the necessary verve to break down the best defence outside the top six.
Barnes' 22nd-minute strike would have been a worthy winner alone, the bulldozing forward exhibiting his classier side by hooking in Aaron Lennon's cross amid a one-sided first half.
Instead, Sean Dyche's side established a buffer when Wood forced in a second in the 73rd minute and that proved important as Rondon soon halved the deficit.
West Brom forced a late scramble and knocked on the door but the comeback ultimately fell short, leaving Alan Pardew's men 10 points shy of safety and with their dwindling chances of survival seemingly set to evaporate over the remaining six fixtures.
Seventh-placed Burnley, meanwhile, are another step closer to sealing a Europa League qualification spot on the back of what is now a three-game winning run.
FULL-TIME West Brom 1-2 Burnley— Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2018
The visitors hold on to secure victory and move within two points of sixth place #WBABUR pic.twitter.com/iuykko4S1E
Buoyed by his first England call-up, goalkeeper Pope looked assured in snaffling a looping Rondon header inside 10 minutes.
Ben Mee then sliced a hurried effort straight to Ben Foster as the early signs illustrated why these teams had scored 51 goals in a combined 61 league matches this term.
That was, however, until Barnes defied expectation with a stunning finish. Lennon lofted a cross behind the in-form striker, but he readjusted well and volleyed expertly past a helpless Foster.
4 – Ashley Barnes is the second Burnley player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances after Sam Vokes. Vintage.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2018
Chris Wood next nodded wide from a corner as the probing visitors sought to prey on West Brom's mental demons, although it was Pope who came to Burnley's rescue in first-half stoppage time.
The 25-year-old reacted impressively to claw another Rondon header out of the bottom right corner, keeping his side ahead at the interval.
Pardew responded by introducing Matt Phillips in place of Kieran Gibbs for the second half and the attacking intent was noticeable with Chris Brunt and Rondon both whipping dangerous deliveries across the face of goal.
The unlikely figure of Ahmed Hegazi was next to swing in a cross that Pope manfully punched clear, before Ashley Westwood fired wastefully wide at the other end.
But the miss mattered little when Matt Lowton slipped a pass into Wood, the New Zealand international nodding home at the second attempt after his initial effort rebounded kindly off Foster.
Rondon did spark some hope of a Baggies revival by lashing in a hopeful Jonny Evans cross late in proceedings, but a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time was the best they could manage amid a desperate finish.
Key Opta Stats:
- Burnley have won six away games this season, one more than in their three previous Premier League campaigns combined (5).
- West Brom have lost eight consecutive Premier League games, their longest losing run in the competition. It is their longest losing run in the top-flight since a nine-game streak ending in September 1985.
- Alan Pardew has collected just 12 points from a possible 84 in his last 28 Premier League games as manager of both Crystal Palace and West Brom (W2 D6 L20).
- Chris Wood has found the back of the net in each of his last three Premier League games, scoring four in the process.
- Aaron Lennon has assisted a team-mate in back to back Premier League games having registered just one assist in his previous 72 in the competition.
|It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
|Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
|Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
|Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
|West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
|Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
|West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
|Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
|Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
|Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
|Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
|Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
|324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
|Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
|Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
|Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
|Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
|A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
|Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
|I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
|He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
|Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
|Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
|The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
|Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
|Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
|Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
|Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
|Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account
|Let´s keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return
|A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
|Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
|Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
|Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
|Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
|Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
|Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
|Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
|PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
|Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
|West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
|Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
|No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi