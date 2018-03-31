Related

Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions

31 March 2018 04:25

A brace from Jozy Altidore helped Toronto to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake Friday.

Altidore struck twice in the first half at BMO Field and Tosaint Ricketts sealed the win to see the MLS Cup champions to its first points of the campaign.

Corey Baird pulled a goal back for Real Salt Lake to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute, but Ricketts came off the bench to secure Toronto's win.

Toronto missed a huge chance to go ahead in the 15th minute, Sebastian Giovinco denied from the penalty spot by Nick Rimando after Damir Kreilach handled in the area.

But there was no denying Altidore eight minutes later as the striker converted a spot-kick.

Altidore doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time, finding the bottom corner from inside the area.

While Baird gave the visitors hope, Ricketts secured a much-needed win for Toronto in additional time.

 

