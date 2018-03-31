Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved

Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has demanded improvement from his side, claiming that not all of their problems have been solved despite their 3-0 victory over Verona making it four wins from six Serie A fixtures.

Mauro Icardi netted Inter's quickest goal of the season 35 seconds into Saturday's clash at San Siro - Ivan Perisic adding a second before the Argentine wrapped up the win in the second half.

Inter could have had more, however, with Roberto Gagliardini and Antonio Candreva squandering a glut of chances before Borja Valero saw an attempt saved by Verona midfielder Romulo, who had to take the gloves late on after goalkeeper Nicolas was dismissed.

And Spalletti, whose side sit two points behind third-placed Roma heading into Wednesday's Milan derby, insists his side still lack the consistency he desires.

"We had a good and strong start to the match, which is what we needed to do if we wanted to avoid wasting too much energy," he told Mediaset Premium.

"We then managed to control the tempo and it would've been perfect if not for some errors in finishing.

"I don't want people to think all Inter's problems are solved, because we are still a team that at moments don't deliver and lose our way, based on what the situation is. We have to remain hungry and work day by day.

"I am in charge of a team that at times doesn't show all the quality at its disposal. We could've given the fans a few more goals today."

Icardi and Perisic's combination play in the final third again came to the fore for Inter, with the Croatia winger setting up both of the Nerazzurri captain's goals.

Icardi made way after the hour to a standing ovation, but Spalletti confirmed that the change was merely tactical ahead of the clash with their city rivals in midweek.

"Icardi, like all players over a season, had a moment where he was not sharp," Spalletti continued.

"I substituted him early as a precaution, even if he wanted to carry on playing."