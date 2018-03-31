Related

Article

Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations

31 March 2018 18:19

Bayern Munich will have to wait to celebrate their sixth successive Bundesliga title triumph following Schalke's 2-0 victory over 10-man Freiburg.

Jupp Heynckes' side could have confirmed their crown with a win against rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, but only if second-placed Schalke dropped points in their earlier clash with Freiburg.

However, second-half goals from Daniel Caligiuri and Guido Burgstaller, which came either side of Nils Petersen's red card, handed Domenico Tedesco's side the points at VELTINS-Arena.

Schalke's victory has ensured that Bayern's wait will go on until at least next week, when they face Augsburg away, where a title-clinching performance would extend their 18-year wait to clinch the title in a home game.

Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
Bundesliga table

# Team MP D P
12 Werder Bremen 27 -2 33
13 Hannover 96 28 -7 32
14 Freiburg 28 -20 30
15 Wolfsburg 27 -9 25
16 Mainz 05 27 -17 25

