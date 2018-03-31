Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.
The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.
Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.
Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar.
@MLS just became MLZ with triple value. Always proud of @Ibra_official— Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) March 31, 2018
Meanwhile, team-mate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".
THIS IS LA! @Ibra_official Welcome GOD! pic.twitter.com/We7cyyFyDk— Jonathan Dos Santos (@jona2santos) March 31, 2018
|Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
|Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
|Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
|Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
|Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
|Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain
|MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
|Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
|Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
|Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
|Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
|Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
|Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
|It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
|Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
|Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
|Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
|Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
|Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
|Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
|Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
|Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
|Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
|Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
|Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
|Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
|Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
|Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
|Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
|Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
|Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
|Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
|Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
|Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
|It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
|Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
|Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
|Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
|Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
|West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
|Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
|West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
|Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
|Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
|Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
|Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
|Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
|324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
|Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
|Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
|Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
|Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
|A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
|Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
|I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
|He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
|Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
|Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
|The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
|Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
|Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
|Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
|Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
|Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account
|Let´s keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return
|A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
|Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
|Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
|Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
|Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
|Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
|Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
|Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
|PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
|Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
|West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
|Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
|No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique