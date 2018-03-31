Related

Article

MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact

31 March 2018 23:57

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.

Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar.

Meanwhile, team-mate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".

Sponsored links

Sunday 1 April

01:43 Gattuso slams Calhanoglu after Milan´s loss to Juventus
01:42 Falcao blasts refereeing ´disgrace´ in Coupe de la Ligue final loss
01:40 Emery has complete backing from PSG, insists Al-Khelaifi
00:50 Barcelona saviour Messi still injured, says Valverde
00:29 Allegri hails ´world class´ Khedira
00:00 Hummels empathises with Borussia Dortmund´s pain

Saturday 31 March

23:57 MLS just became MLZ! - Raiola hails Zlatan impact
23:33 Ibrahimovic marks MLS debut with match-winning double
22:58 Paris Saint-Germain 3 Monaco 0: Cavani double seals Coupe de la Ligue glory
22:48 Juventus 3 AC Milan 1: Clinical champions pounce on Napoli slip-up
22:39 Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2: Messi rescues leaders with late late show
22:31 Stoger, Schurrle make no excuses for Der Klassiker defeat
21:28 Tuchel has signed with another club - Ex-Dortmund boss out of Bayern contention
21:10 It will be lively and spicy - Kompany desperate to win title in Manchester derby
21:04 Guardiola joyous as Man City bandwagon rolls on
20:54 Championship Review: Birmingham move out of the drop zone
20:42 Puel rues ´harsh´ Ndidi red card in Leicester´s win at Brighton
20:39 Manchester United´s first half was perfect, says Mourinho
20:33 Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 3: Benzema scores on 400th appearance
20:30 Bayern Munich 6 Borussia Dortmund 0: Lewandowski nets three as Bundesliga leaders run riot
20:25 Guardiola´s latest landmark might not impress Mourinho
20:25 Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench
20:21 Everton 1 Manchester City 3: Guardiola´s men one win away from title
20:07 Sassuolo 1 Napoli 1: Sarri´s men hand Juventus chance to extend lead
19:57 Hughes slams woeful Southampton after West Ham defeat
19:41 Rampant Bayern Munich hammer five past Borussia Dortmund in first half
19:41 Liverpool ´are on fire´ ahead of City clash, says Klopp
19:37 Pardew questions West Brom´s meek mentality
19:28 Tearful Nacho limps out of Las Palmas-Real Madrid game
19:19 Benitez hails valuable win as Newcastle edge closer to 40-point target
19:14 Arnautovic hails Hammers unity
19:03 Lukaku hails ´dream´ 100th Premier League goal - but trophies remain real target
18:53 Spalletti: Inter´s problems have not been solved
18:47 Klopp hits 100! Liverpool manager´s Premier League landmark in Opta numbers
18:36 It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss
18:19 Schalke victory postpones Bayern Munich´s title celebrations
18:04 Watford 2 Bournemouth 2: Defoe denies Watford in stoppage time
18:02 Newcastle United 1 Huddersfield Town 0: Perez winner extends unbeaten home run
17:59 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Leicester City 2: Iborra & Vardy win it for 10-man Foxes as Murray pays p
17:54 West Ham 3 Southampton 0: Arnautovic gets London Stadium smiling again
17:53 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0: Lukaku joins Premier League 100 club
17:53 West Brom 1 Burnley 2: Barnes, Wood leave Baggies clinging on
17:08 Klopp delighted as Liverpool raid Palace to pick up ´dirty three points´
17:04 Inter 3 Verona 0: Icardi at the double in San Siro triumph
16:43 Young but not quick - Lukaku´s 100 Premier League goals in Opta numbers
16:30 Russian club makes 10,000km trip for league game, leaves with 0-0 draw
16:20 Lukaku scores 100th Premier League goal
15:41 324 seconds of pain – Lallana´s injury curse continues as sub is subbed
15:29 Pogba starts after three Man United games on the bench
15:23 Crystal Palace 1 Liverpool 2: Salah marks Klopp milestone with late winner
15:20 Atletico Madrid boss Simeone dismisses Dybala rumours
14:49 Gibson to leave Sunderland following suspension
14:01 A-League Review: Brisbane in control after Western Sydney slip up
13:57 Roma suffer Nainggolan injury blow ahead of Barcelona clash
13:00 I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic
11:08 He only had positive things to say - Ibrahimovic asked Beckham about MLS switch
10:16 Mourinho happy with his forward options at Manchester United
09:10 Henderson to remain Liverpool captain, says Klopp
06:10 The lion is hungry – Ibrahimovic eager for MLS success
04:25 Toronto 3 Real Salt Lake 1: Altidore brace lifts champions
02:13 Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
01:28 Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
00:47 Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
00:21 Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account

Friday 30 March

23:58 Let´s keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return
23:30 A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
23:30 Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
23:29 Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
22:36 Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
21:23 Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
20:59 Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
20:38 Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
19:53 Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
19:25 PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
19:05 Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
18:59 West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
18:25 Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
18:18 No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
17:51 Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
17:07 Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
16:42 Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
16:37 Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
15:57 Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
15:55 Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
15:39 Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
15:33 It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
15:26 It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
15:03 Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
14:37 Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
14:11 Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
13:52 Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
13:22 Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
12:44 Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
12:09 Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
11:18 It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
10:18 Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
09:27 Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
09:00 Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
09:00 Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
08:38 WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
03:13 He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
02:33 Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
00:56 I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
00:43 Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
00:25 No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique

Facebook

18+ GambleAware