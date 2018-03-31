It is like Groundhog Day - Hodgson laments missed chances in Liverpool loss

Roy Hodgson described Liverpool's late winner as "tough to take" after Crystal Palace once again came away with nothing having stood toe-to-toe with one of the Premier League's heavyweights.

Luka Milivojevic's 13th-minute penalty had Palace ahead at the break, only for the visitors to turn the game around in the second half at Selhurst Park.

Sadio Mane turned in James Milner's low cross from the left to make it 1-1 before Andrew Robertson's delivery from the same flank allowed Mohamed Salah to grab an 84th-minute winner.

The defeat was particularly disappointing for Hodgson after he had also seen his side lose at home to Tottenham and Manchester United after conceding in the closing stages.

"It's a little bit like Groundhog Day when we play against these top teams," he told Sky Sports.

"In the second half we played quite well and controlled the ball better, creating the better chances. Unfortunately, though, we also conceded two goals after the break.

"It's very disappointing day again. During the course of the second half, when it was 1-1, I at least thought we were going to hold down that score, maybe possibly even scoring a winning goal.

"But for them to get the winning goal so close to the end of the game is tough to take."

Frustrating to come away from the game empty handed. Will keep working hard and come back stronger next week #CPFC #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/PQyJmCSiqV — Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) March 31, 2018

Liverpool were fortunate to have 11 men for the final 30 minutes after Mane somehow avoided a second yellow card despite picking up the ball to stop play.

The Senegal international believed he had been fouled yet referee Neil Swarbrick - who had already booked the player in the first half for diving - instead gave the free-kick to the home side.

Yet Hodgson refused to use the incident as an excuse in his post-match interview.

"I really do not like spending my time discussing referee decisions," the former England manager said.

"That's all part of the game as far as I'm concerned. The ref didn't give that second yellow card, but it didn't affect my concentration of what was going on in the field.

"The fact is there is no guarantee that playing with 10 makes life that much easier for you anyway."