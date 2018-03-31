Ibrahimovic starts Galaxy stint on the bench

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's LA Galaxy career starts with a place among the substitutes as his side host local rivals Los Angeles FC.
Ibrahimovic's move to Major League Soccer was confirmed just over a week ago, having left Manchester United on a free transfer.
The former Sweden international had struggled for regular football at United this season due to fitness problems following a serious knee injury, but is fit enough to feature on Galaxy's bench.
The 36-year-old enjoyed his first training session with the club on Friday and was then presented to the media in a well-attended news conference.
@Ibra_official on the bench to start for #LAGalaxy.
Despite his injury and fitness issues, Ibrahimovic said in his presentation that he feels like "Benjamin Button - I was born old and now I feel young".
However, he will have to be content with a place in reserve as he gets his stint in the United States under way, with Ola Kamara preferred in attack to the former Inter, AC Milan, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar.
Arrived.
