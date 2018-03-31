Related

Article

I love Neymar, but it´s tough to beat Ronaldo´s numbers – Mijatovic

31 March 2018 13:00

Neymar can make a difference but nobody can be a like-for-like replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, according to Predrag Mijatovic.

Brazil star Neymar only joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona last August but is reportedly unhappy in France, leading to speculation he could make a sensational move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The forward, who is currently recovering from a foot injury, has also been linked with a return to Barca just a year after his record-breaking €222million move away from Camp Nou.

While former Madrid player Mijatovic is a huge fan of the 26-year-old, he feels it will be impossible for any player to match Ronaldo's importance to Zinedine Zidane's side.

"I love Neymar. I like him a lot as a player, he's a kid who makes the difference," he told Marca.

"He'll have an important role when it comes to winning titles in the next few years and will fight for the Ballon d'Or and Golden Boot. But it is tough for someone to beat Ronaldo's numbers."

Mijatovic, who scored the winning goal for Madrid against Juventus in the 1998 Champions League final, hailed Ronaldo as a once-in-a-generation talent.

The Portugal forward is the club's all-time leading scorer and has hit 21 goals in his last 11 appearances this season, a sparkling run of form that has emphatically silenced his critics.

"Well, I think that from the day he has arrived at Madrid, he has fulfilled all expectations," added Mijatovic.

"He has broken all of the records and been the most important player for the club over the last decade, winning personal titles and trophies for the team. 

"I hope he stays for many years because you won't find another Cristiano Ronaldo in the future. You'll have to find a different type of player. 

"A player like him arrives once every 50 years. First it was [Alfredo] Di Stefano and now it is Ronaldo who is setting the bar, with all due respect to others who have played for the club down the years."

