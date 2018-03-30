Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti admits they are under a lot of pressure to win the Coupe de la Ligue, even though he thinks some criticism of the team has been unjust.
Unai Emery's side are aiming to win a third domestic treble in four seasons and will take the first step towards that goal against Monaco on Saturday in Bordeaux.
Victory in that final will also give them a fifth Coupe de la Ligue triumph in a row, but speculation persists that Emery will be moved on at the end of the season due to their failure to get past Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.
Verratti thinks a lot that is said in the media is untrue but accepts there will always be a lot of scrutiny on PSG, given their success in recent seasons.
"There's been a lot of agitation, especially outside the club. I see wrong things every day," he told a news conference.
"There's a lot of noise if we don't win everything, which also means that we're looked at as great players. We're under a lot of pressure.
"Maybe we haven't been at the right heights in the last two years. We have to stay calm. An important trophy will arrive one day."
Bordeaux@CoupedelaLigue final pic.twitter.com/6uA3A6WEob— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) March 30, 2018
Verratti accepts his side are obliged to win the final, even though preparations have been hampered by players arriving back from the international break.
"It's an obligation, yes. We try to win everything at the start of the season," he said.
"It's not easy to win these trophies. It's very important to win, for us and for the club. On the outside, maybe trophies are minimised, but, for us, these are true goals.
"Coming into this match off the back of an international break is difficult. We have not been able to train much together."
|Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
|Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
|Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
|Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
|PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
|Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
|West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
|Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
|No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi
|Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
|Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
|Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
|Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
|Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
|Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
|FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
|Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
|Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
|Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
|Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
|Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw