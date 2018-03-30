Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol

Napoli are "almost obsessed" with defeating Juventus in the race for the Serie A title, according to defender Raul Albiol.
Maurizio Sarri's side are two points behind the champions at the top of the table with nine matches of the season left to play.
The points gap means the clash between the teams in Turin on April 22 could well be a pivotal moment in Napoli's quest to win a first Scudetto since the 1989-90 campaign.
And Albiol admits the entire squad are desperate to end that long wait for success, telling Marca: "Everyone has dreamed of winning the league.
"We are almost obsessed with achieving it, we don't think about anything else, but it's normal to want to do something big and to see a whole city happy. It's crazy when you come here and see the love Naples has for the team and for football."
Albiol says his side are where they had hoped to be at this stage of the season as they aim to stop "the most powerful club in Italy" from winning a seventh domestic title in a row.
"Our goal at the beginning of the season was to get to the last 10 games with chances of winning the league," he said. "After six seasons, it was time to change things.
In conversation with @dries_mertens14!— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) March 26, 2018
Watch the full video https://t.co/CTwJnadkiR pic.twitter.com/uCSpbOSyG8
"In other years, Juve have already had a huge advantage over the rest at this point. This time, it's in our hands, and that's important.
"Juve are historically and economically the strongest team in Italy. They have more than 30 Scudetti, the last six in a row, they've played nine Champions League finals, two in the last three seasons, and every year they sign players worth €30-40million or more.
"This summer, Douglas Costa, [Federico] Bernardeschi and [Blaise] Matuidi went; two years ago, [Gonzalo] Higuain and [Miralem] Pjanic.
"We try to level things in another way. We wanted to compete against the most powerful club in Italy and we're doing it."
Napoli have won widespread acclaim for their style of football under Sarri but Albiol thinks they play in the only way that suits the players they have.
"We feel comfortable with our way of playing. Some people will like it and some won't, but we enjoy having the ball and attacking," added the 32-year-old.
"We can't defend in our own area because we have a team of little players, technicians.
"The quality of our team is to have the ball, attack and get into the opponents' half. We've enjoyed many years because his [Sarri's] style is perfect for the players we have."
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi
|Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
|Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
|Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
|Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
|Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
|Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
|FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
|Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
|Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
|Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
|Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
|Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw