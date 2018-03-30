Lionel Messi has been passed fit to be included in Barcelona's squad for their LaLiga game at Sevilla on Saturday.
Messi - who missed both friendlies for Argentina during the international break - was a doubt with a hamstring injury.
But the forward has proven his fitness enough to take his place in an 18-man group named by coach Ernesto Valverde.
Luis Suarez returns from suspension after missing Barca's last game, a 2-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao, with Nelson Semedo and Denis Suarez also included after recovering from injury.
Squad list— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2018
#SevillaBarça
#ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/oXp4O0uAUv
But there is no place for defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets, who is battling to recover from a toe injury in time for the Champions League quarter-finals.
Barca, who have an 11-point lead at the top of the LaLiga table, host Roma in the first leg of the tie on Tuesday.
Aleix Vidal and Yerry Mina sit out, while left-back Lucas Digne is absent due to a thigh injury sustained on international duty with France.
|A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
|Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
|Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
|Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
|Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
|Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
|Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
|Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
|PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
|Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
|West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
|Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
|No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi
|Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
|Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
|Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
|Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
|Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
|Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
|FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
|Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
|Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
|Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
|Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
|Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw