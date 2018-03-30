Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard hopes he and his team-mates can emulate the famous class of 1992 by winning multiple trophies.
Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have come through United's youth system, just as the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs did before winning a treble in 1998-99.
The 25-year-old Lingard would like to match the heroics of that group with Rashford and Pogba, the latter having returned to United in 2016 after a spell at Juventus.
"It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies," he told the BBC.
"They came through the ranks together, but my [youth] team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did."
.@JesseLingard @MarcusRashford @AnthonyMartial
The race to finish the season as #MUFC's second top goalscorer is on!
https://t.co/tKOcuQAAIp pic.twitter.com/leXbfA1DHG
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2018
Lingard has enjoyed a fine season for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.
He is on track to make more than 30 league appearances in a campaign for the first time and Lingard said he was enjoying his football.
"It is the start now. I am comfortable in myself and my surroundings so that makes me play stress free and enjoy being on the ball," Lingard said.
"Consistency, goals and assists – that gets you confidence and puts the thought in the manager's head that he can't drop you.
"Sometimes games may not go the way you plan it and sometimes you have to do the dirty, gritty stuff well – you have to tackle, you have to run. I learned that when I was young and it is a good feeling to work hard for the team, to get the ball back."
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi
|Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
|Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
|Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
|Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
|Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
|Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
|FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
|Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
|Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
|Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
|Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
|Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw