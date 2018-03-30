Related

Article

Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92

30 March 2018 02:33

Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard hopes he and his team-mates can emulate the famous class of 1992 by winning multiple trophies.

Lingard, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have come through United's youth system, just as the likes of David Beckham, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs did before winning a treble in 1998-99.

The 25-year-old Lingard would like to match the heroics of that group with Rashford and Pogba, the latter having returned to United in 2016 after a spell at Juventus.

"It is all about making new history but you see the team with Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Gary Neville etc and you see what they achieved and it is only right that the likes of me, Marcus and Paul try and emulate that and win trophies," he told the BBC.

"They came through the ranks together, but my [youth] team went their separate ways so to have another home lad like Marcus in the team and with Paul having been here since 16, we just want to try and emulate what they did."

Lingard has enjoyed a fine season for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in the Premier League.

He is on track to make more than 30 league appearances in a campaign for the first time and Lingard said he was enjoying his football.

"It is the start now. I am comfortable in myself and my surroundings so that makes me play stress free and enjoy being on the ball," Lingard said.

"Consistency, goals and assists – that gets you confidence and puts the thought in the manager's head that he can't drop you.

"Sometimes games may not go the way you plan it and sometimes you have to do the dirty, gritty stuff well – you have to tackle, you have to run. I learned that when I was young and it is a good feeling to work hard for the team, to get the ball back."

Sponsored links

Friday 30 March

03:13 He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
02:33 Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
00:56 I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
00:43 Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
00:25 No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique

Thursday 29 March

23:27 West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
22:58 Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
22:25 Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
21:58 Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
20:54 World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
20:26 Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
20:04 ´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
19:47 It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
19:27 Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
19:26 Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
19:03 Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
18:44 Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
17:30 Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
17:11 Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
17:06 Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
17:00 Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
16:58 Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
16:24 We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
15:41 On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
15:40 Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
15:14 Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
14:59 Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
14:43 McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
14:39 Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
12:54 Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
12:31 Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
12:24 Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
12:19 Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
11:09 Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
10:03 Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
08:54 Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
02:55 Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
02:41 Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
01:03 Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
00:49 Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi

Wednesday 28 March

23:30 Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
23:30 Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
21:34 Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
21:24 Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
19:53 Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
19:18 Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
19:01 FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
16:00 Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
15:52 Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
15:08 Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
14:44 Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
14:07 Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
13:16 Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
13:09 Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
11:12 Low not worried after Brazil loss
10:55 Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
10:14 Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
09:24 Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
09:01 Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
08:20 World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
05:56 Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
03:37 United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
03:03 Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
03:01 Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
02:08 Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
01:07 Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
01:02 Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
00:43 Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
00:39 Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
00:30 Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
00:18 De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
00:17 Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
00:14 Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
00:12 Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
00:06 McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
00:01 I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 30 +65 81
2 Manchester United 30 +35 65
3 Liverpool 31 +39 63
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +34 61
5 Chelsea 30 +25 56

Facebook

18+ GambleAware