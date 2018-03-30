Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes

Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes expects Robert Lewandowski to stay at the club for long enough to move above him in the all-time Bundesliga goalscoring charts.

Lewandowski continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid at the end of the season, despite Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge insisting the striker is not for sale.

Heynckes has dismissed the transfer talk as mere speculation and has tipped the Poland star, who has 174 goals in Germany's top flight, to move beyond his tally of 220 in the coming seasons.

"I know the Spanish media, there is a lot of speculation," he told a news conference. "I assume that Lewandowski will break my Bundesliga goalscoring record in the next two or three years."

Bayern resume domestic duties against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, knowing they can secure their sixth title in a row if results go their way.

A victory over Peter Stoger's side at the Allianz Arena will be enough to crown them champions with six games to go if Schalke do not win at home to Freiburg.

Jerome Boateng has been passed fit for the match after picking up a knock in Germany's friendly defeat to Brazil this week, but Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat will miss out.

"Vidal has really bad bruising in his thigh. He won't be available," said Heynckes. "Bernat has slight inflammation in his knee, so also won't play. Otherwise, everyone is fit.

"[Boateng] took part in training as normal. All is good with him."

There was also more positive news concerning Manuel Neuer, who stepped up fitness training during the international break as part of his recovery from a foot injury.

"Neuer will increase his running load and continue to work in the gym. The injury has healed," Heynckes added.