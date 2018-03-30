It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic

Jose Mourinho paid tribute to Zlatan Ibrahimovic ahead of his presentation as an LA Galaxy player on Friday, saying it makes him "sad" when he sees the best players head towards the end of their careers.
United confirmed Ibrahimovic had been released last Thursday amid speculation linking him with a move to Major League Soccer, ending his 20-month association with the club.
The player and Galaxy announced their agreement a day later, with Ibrahimovic to attend his first training session on Friday before a media conference.
Ibrahimovic was a leading star at Old Trafford last season, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances, helping United to an EFL Cup and Europa League double, but in the quarter-final of the latter against Anderlecht the Swede suffered ligament damage to his right knee and saw his campaign ended early.
Although he was handed a new deal in August, Ibrahimovic only went on to play another seven games and Mourinho finds it upsetting when the best players enter their twilight years.
"For me, it's always sad when the big players go in the direction of the end," said Mourinho.
Jose on @Ibra_Official: "He's a huge player that European football is losing. But this period with LA Galaxy will be very good for him, he will be good for American football, because of what he can do; his personality, his passion and his professionalism" #MUFC pic.twitter.com/DxrJqfuCfg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2018
"I remember, for example, Luis Figo's last match with me and Inter, and I always remember it as one of my saddest moments.
"I feel sorry when the big ones finish or go to the last period of their careers. So, for me, Zlatan's goodbye moment was more in this direction.
"He was a top player that Europe loses forever now, because he won't be back to this level, but it's fantastic for him, a fantastic way to go.
"He won't be going from a player to an ex-player. It'll be very good for him, this period with Galaxy, these couple of years will be very good for him and American football.
"What he can do, teach, attract, his personality, passion for football. His professionalism, too, he's always had since his recovery. It was an example of what a professional should be.
"That's what MLS and US as a football country is going to get. What's more, what Zlatan is going to get will be just a way for him to enjoy the last couple of years of his football."
United host Swansea City on Saturday in a match that will be their first following the international break which, aside from an injury to Sergio Romero, Mourinho is grateful for.
"Romero is injured and I think he will be for a few weeks," he added. "In the end he was lucky because it was strong contact and will take a little while to recover from.
The boss also confirms Sergio Romero and Daley Blind are the only members of the first-team squad unavailable for Saturday's clash with Swansea. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/sOaVfz3Jeg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 30, 2018
"Ashley Young had a problem in the last part of the game against Italy, but we think there is a chance for him to recover and Daley Blind has come back from his treatment in the Netherlands.
"He started training with us in the last few days and he's the only one not available.
"We've recovered all the other problems we had, like Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo, who of course played with Argentina. The picture improved a lot in that aspect."
|Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
|Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
|Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
|Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
|Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
|Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
|Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
|It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
|It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
|Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
|Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
|Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
|Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
|Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
|Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
|Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
|It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
|Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
|Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
|Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
|Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
|WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
|He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
|Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
|I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
|Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
|No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique
|West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
|Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
|Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
|Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
|World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
|Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
|´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
|It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
|Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
|Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
|Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
|Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
|Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
|Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
|Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
|Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
|Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
|We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
|On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
|Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
|Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
|Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
|McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
|Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
|Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
|Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
|Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
|Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
|Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
|Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
|Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
|Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
|Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
|Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
|Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi
|Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
|Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
|Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
|Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
|Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
|Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
|FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
|Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
|Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
|Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
|Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
|Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw