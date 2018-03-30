Article

A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm

30 March 2018 23:30

Kyle Walker's adaptability for club and country this season has prompted Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to liken him to Bayern Munich and Germany great Philipp Lahm.

Walker joined City for an eyebrow-raising £50million from Tottenham last July, becoming the most expensive English footballer of all-time.

But the 27-year-old has proved a solid investment, establishing himself as a vital member of Guardiola's side, who head to Everton on Saturday two wins away from adding the Premier League crown to last month's EFL Cup triumph.

Along with lending width and penetration to City's attack from full-back, Walker's adherence to what Guardiola demands of his wide defenders – composure in possession and a willingness to come in-field and build play – has also impressed.

England manager Gareth Southgate cited Walker's development under Guardiola as a factor in him deploying the former Sheffield United youngster on the right of a back three during friendlies against Netherlands and Italy over the past week.

It was a test in an unfamiliar role that Walker passed with flying colours and he was named man of the match for his showing against the Azzurri.

"I think it was a good decision by Gareth Southgate," said Guardiola, who recently held talks with the Three Lions boss but insisted he did not plant that particular tactical seed.  

"He can play in both positions. He has the physicality, he's intelligent, good at passing short and long, can go forwards and backwards fast. So he can play in a back three."

Opta data illustrates the transformation undertaken by Walker, who has curbed some of his more freewheeling attacking instincts to contribute to City's overall game.

Although he has supplied six assists this term to five for Tottenham in 2016-17, Walker created 15 more chances for Spurs, while his number of dribbles attempted and touches in the opposition box have halved – albeit in five fewer matches for City at this stage.

Walker's passing statistics tell a different story, with his accuracy up from 79.85 per cent to 87.83 per cent. He has completed 734 more short passes and a greater percentage of his passes now take place in the defensive half.

Guardiola famously deployed Lahm, widely viewed as one of the finest full-backs of his generation, in defensive midfield to fine effect and he sees similarities between Walker and the 2014 World Cup-winning captain in terms of their open-minded approach.

"Always when you buy a player, you guess and you imagine – 'okay, he can do that'," the former Barcelona and Bayern boss explained.

"But until you have them – training, training, playing, playing – you do not see whether they are able to or not.

"He [Walker] is open minded and when that happens anything can happen.

"In my past, I thought a guy cannot play in that position. After [training them] you think, 'wow – he can play in that position'.

"For example [Barcelona defender, Eric] Abidal and Philipp Lahm could play in different positions and adapt immediately, so quickly, because they were so good. Kyle is quite similar."

Such clear evidence of Guardiola's methods bearing fruit can be viewed as a reward for sticking to his guns following City's previous trip to Goodison Park - a crushing 4-0 loss last January.

"It was not a big problem at that time," he insisted, with City now on the verge of a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Liverpool and eyeing the prospect of sealing the Premier League title by beating Manchester United next weekend.

"I am not saying that because now we are in this position. I said last season, many times when I was asked, it works to play in the way I said. I never had a doubt about that."

Sponsored links

Saturday 31 March

02:13 Ask him what he thinks – Mourinho tells Pogba to explain form slump
01:28 Chelsea send ´love and support´ to Wilkins
00:47 Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return
00:21 Flamini: I don´t have €30billion in my bank account

Friday 30 March

23:58 Let´s keep them on their toes - Ibrahimovic hints at Sweden World Cup return
23:30 A Philipp for Kyle - Guardiola compares Walker to Lahm
23:30 Tottenham project ahead of Chelsea´s - Conte
23:29 Ibrahimovic available and excited for LA Galaxy debut
22:36 Sunderland boost survival hopes with shock win at Derby
21:23 Messi in Barcelona squad for Sevilla but Busquets misses out
20:59 Neymar back in two-three weeks, Emery confirms
20:38 Championship Review: Wolves and Cardiff win again
19:53 Verratti admits under-pressure PSG are ´obliged´ to win Coupe de la Ligue final
19:25 PSG´s next coach may be Portuguese but it won´t be me - Jardim
19:05 Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Kroos, Marcelo miss Las Palmas trip
18:59 West Ham ´prepared´ for more crowd violence, says Moyes
18:25 Spalletti: I´ll be Inter coach next season
18:18 No discussions with national team coaches, insists Valverde
17:51 Valverde still waiting on Messi update ahead of Sevilla trip
17:07 Allegri could leave Juventus if motivation dips, predicts Tacchinardi
16:42 Mourinho has no problem playing Shaw
16:37 Manchester City players briefed on ´snus´
15:57 Gattuso: AC Milan must be perfect against Juventus
15:55 Balotelli: I deserved Italy recall
15:39 Anything can happen - Guardiola keen to secure Sterling´s future
15:33 It´s sad when big players near the end – Mourinho pays tribute to Ibrahimovic
15:26 It was £250,000 a week! - Klopp jokes about Can´s Liverpool demands
15:03 Clyne set for Liverpool return but Gomez, Can out of Palace clash
14:37 Lewandowski will stay at Bayern and surpass my goal record, says Heynckes
14:11 Isco is a Real Madrid player and will remain here – Zidane
13:52 Allegri laughs off Dybala to Atletico: I hope Simeone bought him lunch!
13:22 Adelaide United 3 Wellington Phoenix 1: Hosts up to fourth with easy win
12:44 Tacchinardi credits ´exceptional´ Gattuso for Bonucci resurgence
12:09 Napoli almost obsessed with beating Juventus to title, says Albiol
11:18 It´s not that I didn´t want to go – Nainggolan reveals Inter interest
10:18 Carrasco made China move to boost World Cup hopes
09:27 Gilberto Silva suggests Arsenal players not repaying Wenger´s trust
09:00 Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga model under the spotlight as coronation awaits
09:00 Juventus v Milan: Materazzi lauds Gattuso impact
08:38 WATCH: Ibrahimovic given hero´s welcome on LA arrival
03:13 He´s still a kid – Pochettino backs Alli
02:33 Lingard aiming to match Beckham, class of ´92
00:56 I would not be so stupid - Tevez denies prison injury reports
00:43 Liverpool goalkeeper battle ´not easy´ for victor Karius
00:25 No PSG talks with Emery successors - Henrique

Thursday 29 March

23:27 West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
22:58 Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
22:25 Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
21:58 Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
20:54 World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
20:26 Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
20:04 ´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
19:47 It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
19:27 Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
19:26 Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
19:03 Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
18:44 Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
17:30 Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
17:11 Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
17:06 Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
17:00 Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
16:58 Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
16:24 We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
15:41 On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
15:40 Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
15:14 Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
14:59 Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
14:43 McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
14:39 Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
12:54 Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
12:31 Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
12:24 Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
12:19 Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
11:09 Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
10:03 Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
08:54 Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
02:55 Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
02:41 Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
01:03 Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
00:49 Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi

Facebook

18+ GambleAware