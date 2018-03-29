World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League

The United States will have World Cup representation in the form of two referees but no British officials will be present at Russia 2018.

FIFA confirmed its list of 36 referees and 63 assistants for the tournament on Thursday, with the officials spanning 46 different countries.

However, none come from the Premier League, despite English football's top-flight drawing upon a group of full-time professional referees.

The USA's bid for qualification ended in humiliation but Mark Geiger and Jair Marrufo will be men in the middle in Russia.

Nicola Rizzoli, the referee from the 2014 final, is now retired but Gianluca Rocchi will be present in his place as Italy's representative.

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz, a referee to have earned the distinction of winning praise from Jose Mourinho, is the Spanish referee named.