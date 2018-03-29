West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents

West Ham have confirmed security at London Stadium will be scaled up for Saturday's Premier League home game with Southampton.
The club banned five supporters for life after a series of incidents during a 3-0 loss to Burnley prior to the international break.
A number of supporters encroached on to the playing surface, while co-chairman David Sullivan was hit on the glasses by a coin as a toxic atmosphere spilled over into violence.
Children sheltered on the Burnley substitutes' bench and West Ham have confirmed a number of changes to stadium security for the visit of fellow Premier League strugglers Southampton.
"Heightened measures will include a significantly enhanced number of police officers and security personnel at London Stadium, as well a dynamic pitch response team," West Ham said in a statement.
A series of measures have been implemented to ensure the safety of supporters.
West Ham confirmed further lifetime bans could be handed out as the club continues to investigate the unruly scenes during the Burnley match.
"Every ticket holder is an ambassador for this club and we would like to remind those coming to London Stadium on Saturday of their responsibilities to themselves, their fellow supporters, the team and everyone associated with the club to support West Ham United in a passionate, respectful manner," the statement added.
"Lifetime bans were issued to individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play during the Burnley fixture, while a number of others were banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the directors' box.
"As part of an ongoing thorough investigation, the club expect additional bans to be confirmed imminently.
"During the second half of that Burnley game, we witnessed scenes that none of us would like to see repeated and this Saturday we encourage you all to join us in backing the team in a hugely important fixture and make us all feel proud of West Ham United again."
West Ham are 17th in the Premier League after three successive defeats, David Moyes' men sitting two points ahead of Southampton.
