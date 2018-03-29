We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker

Mauricio Pochettino trusts Tottenham's players to prepare properly for their Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, despite the temptation of watching the heavyweight bout between Anthony Joshua and Joseph Parker.

Spurs face Antonio Conte's side at Stamford Bridge in a battle between fourth and fifth place, with the north London side seeking to open up an eight-point advantage in the race for a Champions League qualification berth.

IBF, WBA and IBO champion Joshua faces Parker in Cardiff on Saturday, and Pochettino knows it is inevitable some players will choose to stay up later than normal and tune in.

"You know, we are not police," he said.

"[We do not need] to control them in their rooms, because surely we are going to be in the hotel waiting for the game, but we cannot put cameras [in their rooms] and see what they are doing.

"They are professionals and I'm sure they are going to sleep. Because the [fight], they can record and see the day after, no?"

"The game that we play on Sunday, we need to be fresh and we need all our energy to win."

Pochettino also insisted a victory over last season's Premier League champions will not guarantee his team's top-four finish.

"When you pay this type of game, the pressure is for both teams," he said.

"Of course there is still a lot of games to play, this is not a final, this is not a decisive game, but always it is important for your confidence, your motivation.

"To win in Chelsea would be fantastic for everyone. But for sure it will be a very tough game. They are a very good team, and always it is tough to compete with them."