Related

Article

Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown

29 March 2018 22:25

Gianluigi Buffon has described Cristiano Ronaldo as an "assassin" in front of goal ahead of Juventus taking on Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Ronaldo drew a blank in Portugal's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Netherlands on Tuesday, ending a phenomenal run of goalscoring for the forward.

The 33-year-old has hit 21 goals in his last 11 Real Madrid appearances and he also struck a late brace to help Portugal come from behind to beat Egypt last week.

Ronaldo beat Buffon twice in last season's Champions League final in Cardiff and the Madrid star will face the veteran goalkeeper again in the first leg of the quarter-final on April 3.

"Over time he has learned how to improve himself as an athlete," Buffon said.

"As a player, he spends less energy with respect to what he did previously.

"I admire him a lot because he is a pragmatic person, lucid in everything he does and what he says.

"I think that in recent years he has shown that he is very intelligent, because he has changed his way of playing.

"He is also lethal, everything he does is at 100 percent and in front of the goal he is an assassin."

Buffon, who was speaking in a Facebook Live question and answer session, was asked about former team-mates Filippo Inzaghi, David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero.

"They are three icons of world football," Buffon said. "Inzaghi and Trezeguet, unlike Del Piero, were real penalty area assassins.

"Ale [Del Piero] had some extra quality, he needed space to demonstrate the technique he had, and he could enchant big crowds. Even just training with them allowed me to know what champions they were.

"I really struggle with these things, I've played with many champions and I don't want to forget anyone.

"I can mention players I haven't played with - as a trequartista [advanced playmaker] [Zinedine] Zidane was the absolute best. I never played with him, I came to Juve and he went away."

Sponsored links

Thursday 29 March

23:27 West Ham increase stadium security following Burnley incidents
22:58 Monaco reject reports of Jardim, Glik, Fabinho departures
22:25 Ronaldo is an assassin - Buffon hails Real Madrid star ahead of Champions League showdown
21:58 Hodgson backs Benteke for Belgium World Cup selection
20:54 World Cup referees selected - Two from MLS, none from Premier League
20:26 Arsenal and Liverpool target Meyer to leave Schalke - Heidel
20:04 ´No chance´ of Montella leaving Sevilla for Italy
19:47 It´s just monkey noises who cares - Batshuayi slams UEFA after racism charge dropped
19:27 Dyche: More to come from England debutant Tarkowski
19:26 Mourinho is the king - Carvalhal relishing Old Trafford showdown
19:03 Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension
18:44 Bayern Munich reveal Allianz Arena makeover plans
17:30 Ben Arfa confirms PSG exit
17:11 Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona
17:06 Cutrone will stay at Milan, says agent
17:00 Chelsea boss Conte claims Morata can benefit from striking struggles
16:58 Wigan charged after FA Cup pitch invasion following Manchester City win
16:24 We are not police - Pochettino won´t stop Spurs players watching Joshua-Parker
15:41 On-the-mend Kane one of the world´s best - Conte
15:40 Kane could be fit to face Chelsea, says Pochettino
15:14 Perth Glory 2 Sydney FC 3: Premiers´ Plate retained as Bobo breaks Fornaroli´s record
14:59 Reus set to miss Dortmund´s trip to Bayern
14:43 McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure
14:39 Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms
12:54 Roma have nothing to lose against Barca, says Materazzi
12:31 Juventus-Napoli clash will be decisive, says Crespo
12:24 Bale just behind Messi and Ronaldo, Giggs claims
12:19 Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims
11:09 Wenger´s hunger as big as ever, Bould claims
10:03 Pogba and Kante must bring momentum to France, says Desailly
08:54 Alli not guaranteed to start at World Cup
02:55 Conti: Alisson the best goalkeeper in the world
02:41 Milinkovic-Savic worth more than €90m, says Lazio director
01:03 Kompany steeled for tough showdowns as Man City close on glory
00:49 Manchester United ´trial´ for Saudi striker Al-Sahlawi

Wednesday 28 March

23:30 Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
23:30 Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
21:34 Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
21:24 Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
19:53 Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
19:18 Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
19:01 FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
16:00 Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
15:52 Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
15:08 Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
14:44 Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
14:07 Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
13:16 Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
13:09 Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
11:12 Low not worried after Brazil loss
10:55 Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
10:14 Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
09:24 Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
09:01 Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
08:20 World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
05:56 Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
03:37 United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
03:03 Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
03:01 Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
02:08 Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
01:07 Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
01:02 Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
00:43 Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
00:39 Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
00:30 Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
00:18 De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
00:17 Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
00:14 Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
00:12 Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
00:06 McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
00:01 I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw

Facebook

18+ GambleAware