Muller endorses Lahm for a Bayern role as Heynckes´ departure looms

Thomas Muller would welcome a return to Bayern Munich for Philipp Lahm, as attention turns to the identity of the club's next coach.
Jupp Heynckes came out of retirement in October to take over from the sacked Carlo Ancelotti, but the 72-year-old is not expected to remain in charge beyond the end of the campaign.
Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp are among the potential candidates to take over at Allianz Arena.
And while the vacancy is likely to come too soon for Lahm, who only retired at the end of last season, to find himself in consideration, Muller has no problem with the 34-year-old being tipped to accept a role behind the scenes.
"Philipp is always someone who will be in the debate with FC Bayern, if somewhere a position is [available]," he told Sky.
"He has lived the FC Bayern [way] and is someone who thinks outside the box.
"He has the necessary experience, knows the club inside out and of course already [offers] a lot. Otherwise he would not have been a candidate for the sports director post last summer."
Bayern appear likely to retain the Bundesliga title after Heynckes orchestrated an assured revival following an inconsistent start to the season, and Muller is taking a relaxed approach to the identity of the next coach.
"Personally, the whole thing does not burden me at all," he said.
"In my employment contract, it doesn't say that I'm responsible for the trainer search."
And the forward, who will be seeking to help Die Mannschaft retain the World Cup in Russia, does not necessarily have a preference for a German-speaking candidate.
"Whether one converses with hands and feet or in whatever languages, the communication with the team has to work," he said.
"And that is certainly possible in many ways."
