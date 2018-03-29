Moutinho signs Monaco contract extension

Joao Moutinho has agreed a new contract, committing his future at Monaco through to 2020.

Moutinho's deal had been set to expire at the end of the season but the 31-year-old has signed a two-year extension.

The Portugal midfielder helped Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season and has made 24 starts this term, with Leonardo Jardim's men second behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

Moutinho has been at Monaco since 2013, when he joined the club from Porto in his homeland.

L’AS Monaco est fier d’annoncer la prolongation du contrat de @JoaoMoutinho jusqu’en 2020 ! #Moutinho2020 pic.twitter.com/yDU62aWv1K — AS Monaco (@AS_Monaco) March 29, 2018

"I am very happy to extend my contract with AS Monaco," Moutinho told the club's official website.

"These years have been very positive on a personal level but also as collective with very beautiful runs in the Champions League and winning the French title.

"I feel very good in Monaco, I will continue to give the best of myself to help AS Monaco achieve its goals."

Monaco are next in action on Saturday, taking on PSG in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue.

The game is a rematch of last year's showpiece, which was won 4-1 by the Parisian giants.