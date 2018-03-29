Related

Messi trains ahead of Sevilla-Barcelona

29 March 2018 17:11

Lionel Messi remains a doubt for Barcelona's LaLiga trip to Sevilla on Saturday after he was unable to play a full part in Thursday's training session.

Messi missed both of Argentina's friendlies during the international break, including Tuesday's humiliating 6-1 loss against Spain in Madrid.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde indicated Messi - who has a hamstring injury - would require a fitness test on his return from international duty.

The club confirmed in a statement that Messi trained on Thursday, but only for part of the session.

There was no mention of goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, though, who missed Germany's defeat to Brazil with a knee problem.

"The session took place on the Tito Vilanova pitch, with Leo Messi working with the group for part of the session and Barca B's [Carles] Alena making up the numbers," the club said.

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 29 +61 75
2 Atlético Madrid 29 +35 64
3 Real Madrid 29 +40 60
4 Valencia 29 +26 59
5 Villarreal 29 +7 47
6 Sevilla 29 -7 45
7 Girona 29 +1 43
8 Real Betis 29 -4 43
9 Getafe 29 +8 39
10 Celta de Vigo 29 +3 39
11 Eibar 29 -7 39
12 Leganés 29 -10 36
13 Athletic Club 29 -4 35
14 Espanyol 29 -11 35
15 Real Sociedad 29 -1 33
16 Deportivo Alavés 29 -19 31
17 Levante 29 -18 27
18 Las Palmas 29 -37 21
19 Deportivo La C… 29 -34 20
20 Málaga 29 -29 14

