McCarthy to end Ipswich tenure

Mick McCarthy will step down as Ipswich Town manager when his contract expires at the end of this season.

The 59-year-old former Republic of Ireland boss is the longest-serving manager in the Championship, having taken charge of Ipswich in November 2012.

Ipswich lie 12th in English football's second tier and, following discussions with owners Marcus Evans, McCarthy has decided it is time for all concerned to turn over a new leaf.

"I had a good discussion with Marcus and we feel this is the right thing to do for me and for Ipswich Town," he told the club's official website.

"I have loved my time here and I am proud of what I have achieved over the last six years - and the relationship I have enjoyed with the players and all the staff at the club in that time.

"I won't be leaving with any regrets. I have given everything for Ipswich Town and I will see out my contract in the same way."

"I went and spoke to Marcus and after having that chat we both decided that it's probably best if we go our separate ways."



McCarthy's assistant and fellow ex-Wolves boss Terry Connor will also leave Portman Road.