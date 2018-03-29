Guardiola ´thinks he knows better than anybody´, Bayern doctor claims

Bayern Munich and Germany doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt has launched another attack on Pep Guardiola, claiming the Manchester City coach "overestimated himself" during their time working together.

After 38 years at the club, Muller-Wohlfahrt left Bayern during Guardiola's tenure, having fallen out with the Catalan following a 3-1 loss to Porto in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015.

He returned in November last year to be reunited with former coach Jupp Heynckes, who was tempted out of retirement to replace the sacked Carlo Ancelotti.

In an extract from his book published by Bild earlier this month, Muller-Wohlfahrt described Guardiola as "a person with a weak self-confidence who does everything to hide that from other people".

And the experienced medic has continued to take aim at Guardiola's approach to the treatment of fitness issues.

"It was not about recovery of the players, but only freedom from pain," he was quoted as saying by ZDF.

"It was not about the healing of injuries, it was completely against my philosophy.

"He underestimated me and wanted to make me a commander.

"He overestimated himself and thinks he knows better than anybody, but I was too big for him. I had a wonderful status at the club.

"He could not bear that I was the same as him, so I had to be trimmed and he used every opportunity to dupe me."