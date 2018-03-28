Related

Article

Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion

28 March 2018 23:30

England striker Jamie Vardy believes players and fans cannot feel like they are being left in the dark if video assistant referees (VAR) are to succeed.

The much-discussed system was once again thrown into the spotlight during England's 1-1 friendly against Italy at Wembley on Tuesday, as Three Lions debutant James Tarkowski was penalised for a foul on substitute Federico Chiesa in the box during the closing stages.

Referee Deniz Aytekin awarded a penalty after consulting the pitchside monitor, leaving Lorenzo Insigne to convert from 12 yards and cancel out Vardy's emphatic first-half opener.

England boss Gareth Southgate complained afterwards that the Tarkowski incident was not "clear and obvious", citing the guidelines for VAR where such a phrase actually does not feature.

Leicester City striker Vardy feels confusion around VAR is not helping players or fans ahead of its implementation at the World Cup in Russia and thinks displaying more information on stadium screens could be a way forward.

"That's the worst thing about it, not just for players but for fans as well," he said.

"It just says 'VAR in use' [on stadium screens]. If you're on the pitch you're just standing there not knowing what's going on and in the crowd you're just sat there waiting.

"I think we're still going to go into challenges we think we can win. I don't think it will stop it from that point of view,

"I know they use it in other sports where it's actually up on a big screen so that everyone can see what the video ref is looking at, with replays.

"At the minute we're just standing there waiting for the ref."

 

 thanks to all the fans who supported us tonight! Get home safe  #england 

A post shared by Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) on

Speaking about the penalty incident after the match, England boss Gareth Southgate said: "I think the ruling is 'clear and obvious' and this is not. It's one you can debate all day."

The phrase "clear and obvious" has come to dominate debate around VAR but does not feature anywhere in the International Football Association Board's implementation handbook, a factor which has arguably served to confuse understanding of the protocol for using the technology.

The VAR can overrule the referee directly if they feel a "very clear" error has been made, while an on-field review such as the one Tarkowski fell foul of will only take place if the video official does not feel the incident matches the former description but wants his colleague to take another look.

The referee then decides whether or not to overrule their own decision in an on-field review and the VAR is not involved in that part of the decision-making process, which was followed correctly in England versus Italy - precisely because the incident was not a refereeing clear error.

"I think we've had as much instruction as can be given," Vardy said, who acknowledged players from Serie A, the Bundesliga and the A-League might enjoy an advantage having worked with the system week-in, week out this season as opposed to occasional FA Cup use in England.

"It's a work in progress in the competitions we've been in, in the English leagues, so it's just one of those things we have to deal with at the moment.

"Hopefully it will be spot on at the World Cup. Some other counties have already got it in their leagues and it's worked for them. Why can't it work for us?"

One thing VAR has indisputably failed to do at this stage is remove debate around refereeing decisions and Vardy added: "It's still down to referees to try and make the right decisions in the first place.

"The pressure's on them too, they don't want to be going to VAR all the time to change a decision they've made."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 March

23:30 Vardy wants clarity on VAR confusion
23:30 Kane partnership with England piques Vardy´s interest
21:34 Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso
21:24 Valverde: Spain´s 6-1 win against Argentina could be dangerous
19:53 Barca´s Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem
19:18 Argentina without Lionel Messi - Spain defeat a new low
19:01 FIFA investigating alleged racist chanting at Pogba, Dembele
16:00 Messi & Ter Stegen face Barcelona fitness tests, confirms Valverde
15:52 Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid
15:08 Loftus-Cheek aims to force himself into World Cup contention
14:44 Alderweireld needs Tottenham games for World Cup spot, says Belgium´s Martinez
14:07 Argentina should thank God for Messi - Costa
13:16 Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
13:09 Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
11:12 Low not worried after Brazil loss
10:55 Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
10:14 Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
09:24 Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
09:01 Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
08:20 World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
05:56 Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
03:37 United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
03:03 Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
03:01 Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
02:08 Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
01:07 Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
01:02 Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
00:43 Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
00:39 Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
00:30 Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
00:18 De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
00:17 Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
00:14 Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
00:12 Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
00:06 McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
00:01 I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw

Tuesday 27 March

23:51 Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
23:44 Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
23:26 Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
23:25 Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
23:07 Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
23:07 Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
23:03 England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
22:51 Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
22:41 Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
22:06 Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
22:05 Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
21:54 Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
21:17 Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
20:47 Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
20:17 Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
20:16 Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
19:47 Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
19:30 ´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
18:38 Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
18:28 Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
18:13 We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
18:12 Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
17:49 Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
16:59 Conti suffers knee injury setback
16:25 Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
15:18 Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
15:10 Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
14:10 Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
13:46 Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
13:24 I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
12:40 Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
11:21 Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
10:30 Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
09:52 Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
09:20 Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
06:33 Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
05:59 Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
02:32 Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
02:07 Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
00:36 Coutinho has it all, says Tite
00:00 Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´

Facebook

18+ GambleAware