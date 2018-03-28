Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk commended the impressive display of Massimo Luongo during Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Colombia, highlighting his ability to find the right spaces in midfield.
Having lost 4-1 to Norway, who have not qualified for the World Cup, on Friday, alarm bells started to ring with less than three months to go until the World Cup.
The performance left a lot of questions and highlighted many issues, as Van Marwijk's first game in charge showed how much preparation they still had to do.
But at Craven Cottage on Tuesday, things were a little different.
While Australia were not exactly a rampant force going forward, they did manage to hold on to a commendable 0-0 draw against a Colombia side which beat France – among the World Cup favourites – just four days earlier and QPR midfielder Luongo impressed Van Marwijk.
"Very good," Van Marwijk said of Luongo's display in his post-match news conference. "But I already knew that.
Mass ‘destruction’ Luongo easily best player on the park for me and I’m not saying that just because he’s my roomie! #greatgame— Trent Sainsbury (@Tsainsbury92) March 27, 2018
Also massive congrats to @vuka20 for the debut. Gave away the pen on purpose just so he could save it. What a guy! #brickwall
"He was one of our best players. He understands it, he knows the spaces and where he has to stand.
"He's also strong. You can see the chance he had that he created himself, it was his quality. I was very satisfied about him."
Despite the bitterness of the Norway defeat, captain Mile Jedinak is content with how the international break has been for Australia, suggesting it was one of those get togethers that leaves you excited for the next.
"It's been good," he told reporters. "Obviously it's all been a little new to everybody, but I think by the end of it, it's one of those where you can't wait to get back together again.
"There are going to be changes, but that's for us to understand, get to grips with.
Loads of positives to take from this 10 day camp and massive result against a world class team. Great team performance and it always makes me proud to represent my country pic.twitter.com/xNGKSc23cu— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) March 27, 2018
"Obviously different managers have different styles, we have to adapt and we will do that and continue to work hard in order to give ourselves the best possible chance we can of going through [in the World Cup]."
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw
|Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
|Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
|Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
|Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
|Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
|Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
|England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo