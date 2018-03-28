United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts

Dave Sarachan celebrated his first win since being appointed interim head coach after the United States overcame Paraguay 1-0 thanks to Bobby Wood's penalty.
Sarachan stepped in for Bruce Arena in October after USA sensationally failed to qualify for the World Cup in Russia – the former assistant overseeing draws against Portugal and Bosnia-Herzegovina.
But Sarachan – whose future remains uncertain beyond June – boosted his chances of staying on permanently following Tuesday's victory in North Carolina.
Hamburg forward Wood was the hero for the United States – his penalty on the stroke of half-time after Tyler Adams was fouled inside the area ending USA's three-match winless run.
Paris Saint-Germain teenager Timothy Weah – the son of legendary AC Milan striker and now Liberian president George – also made his debut for the victorious United States.
Back on the scoresheet.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) March 28, 2018
Where he belongs.@BobbyS_Wood nets our first 2018 goal after @tyler_adams14 draws the PK. pic.twitter.com/rQG1XlmuD7
It was a youthful look for USA – who drew against Bosnia in January – with nine of their starting XI aged 25 or younger – Jorge Villafana and Darlington Nagbe the oldest players in the line-up.
Paraguay, who like USA did not qualify for the World Cup, were headlined by Cristian Riveros in his 100th international appearance, while out-of-favour AC Milan defender Gustavo Gomez was also involved.
Both teams enjoyed spells of possession, though neither really threatened to open the scoring in their first meeting since USA defeated 1-0 Paraguay at the 2016 Copa America Centenario.
The opening 45 minutes proved to be a scrappy affair, with attempted combinations ruined by sloppy passes and poor control as the vocal crowd slowly lost their enthusiasm.
But they had plenty to cheer about when USA were awarded a penalty approaching half-time after Tyler Adams was brought down by Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez – Wood making no mistake from the spot for his 12th international goal.
USA cut through Paraguay with ease as Adams latched on to a simple throughball from Marco Delgado, outpacing the visitor's defence and attempting to round the keeper before he was taken down in a one-on-one situation.
Strong outing from Kenny Saief tonight. @RubioRubin comes on in the 67th.— U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) March 28, 2018
1-0 // #USAvPAR pic.twitter.com/x6RXXxqlnz
The Americans emerged from the break full of confidence and on the front foot against a frustrated Paraguay side as tempers threatened to boil over.
Paraguay had a decent opportunity to equalise after USA cheaply surrendered possession just outside of the penalty area but captain Will Trapp managed to block Miguel Almiron's goal-bound shot past the hour-mark.
The Paraguayans came close again with 16 minutes remaining. This time substitute Hernan Perez's towering header bounced just wide of the far post.
