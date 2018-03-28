Tite has hailed his Brazil side for learning to win without injured superstar Neymar.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward fractured a metatarsal in February and consequently underwent surgery.
In Neymar's absence, Brazil defeated Russia 3-0 before recording a 1-0 triumph over Germany on Tuesday to gain a small measure of revenge for the 7-1 battering they received against Die Mannschaft on home soil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.
Tite had described Neymar as "irreplaceable" before the friendlies, but was happy with the way his side responded to playing without their talisman.
"Our best player was out," he said. "The team missed Neymar, but we are learning to play and be strong without him.
"This all helps to generate team strength."
Tite knows the win in Berlin will not be enough to eradicate the pain of their World Cup humiliation four years ago, but believes that result must stay in the past.
"It's true that there was a lingering ghost," he added. "I've felt that some people have even tried to avoid talking about it.
"That's life. It's in the past. But people won't forget about it just because we won."
|Argentina rule out serious Romero knee damage
|Only Real Madrid can win Champions League - Christian Karembeu
|Low not worried after Brazil loss
|Jiangsu Suning confirm Capello´s departure
|Tite hails Brazil for learning to play without Neymar
|Happy Birthday, Dad - Pogba dedicates France stunner to late father
|Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims
|World Cup favourites Spain haven´t won anything yet, says Ramos
|Mexico 0 Croatia 1: Rakitic the hero in Modric´s absence
|United States 1 Paraguay 0: Wood delivers Sarachan first win as Weah debuts
|Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
|Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
|Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
|Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
|Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw
|Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
|Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
|Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
|Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
|Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
|Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
|England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo