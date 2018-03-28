Related

Mirabelli hints at imminent AC Milan contract renewal for Gattuso

28 March 2018 21:34

Gennaro Gattuso could soon sign a new AC Milan contract after sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli indicated a deal with the coach is imminent.

Gattuso was appointed in November 2017 as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella, but he only signed a contract to the end of the season.

Milan have improved under the leadership of the former Italy midfielder, although a Europa League exit to Arsenal was a setback for the Rossoneri.

Gattuso, however, appears to have done enough to earn the chance to take Milan into next season, with his side unbeaten in 10 Serie A matches, winning their last five games in the league.

"We are closing on Easter and are preparing a gift," Mirabelli said. "We could find Gattuso's contract renewal inside our Easter egg. I don't think there will be any issues.

"I've been telling you for some time, although perhaps you only know him as a player, that Gattuso will be one of the most important coaches of the next few years, so it's only right that Milan keep hold of him.

"We are working to start a new era with Gattuso, because we believe he is the right coach for a Milan that must be a protagonist over the next few years.

"The important thing is that it'll be done, not the timing, as we all want it."

Milan face Serie A leaders Juventus on Saturday before taking on rivals Inter at San Siro on April 4.

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +52 75
2 Napoli 29 +44 73
3 Roma 29 +26 59
4 Internazionale 28 +26 55
5 Lazio 29 +30 54
6 Milan 28 +9 50
7 Atalanta 28 +12 44
8 Sampdoria 28 +4 44
9 Fiorentina 28 +5 41
10 Torino 28 +0 36
11 Bologna 29 -7 34
12 Udinese 28 -4 33
13 Genoa 28 -8 30
14 Cagliari 28 -17 29
15 Sassuolo 28 -30 27
16 Chievo 28 -22 25
17 SPAL 29 -22 25
18 Crotone 28 -23 24
19 Hellas Verona 28 -31 22
20 Benevento 28 -44 10

