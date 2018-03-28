Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss

Germany head coach Joachim Low was left to rue his side's unforced errors as their 22-game unbeaten run came to an end against Brazil at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The game marked the first senior meeting between the heavyweights since a remarkable World Cup semi-final in 2014 when Germany thumped the stunned hosts Brazil 7-1 in Belo Horizonte.

Low's side did not come close to replicating that performance, though, and failed to recover from Gabriel Jesus' solitary first-half goal for Tite's impressive men.

Speaking after the game, Low told ZDF: "It wasn't a good performance, everyone had problems. We made too many unforced errors and made Brazil stronger.

"These friendly games are good to try things, the result is not that decisive. The problem is that we made too many wrong passes."

Jerome Boateng will have given Bayern Munich cause for concern ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Sevilla when he was replaced by Niklas Sule after appearing to injure his ankle.

Low, however, calmed fears over the 29-year-old's fitness and does not think he will be out of action for long.

He added: "He had a knock on his Achilles tendon. Substituting him was precautionary and I don't think it's something serious."