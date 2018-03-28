Koke: Isco would have continuity at Atletico Madrid

Koke says Spain team-mate Isco would have more "continuity" if he joined Atletico Madrid from rivals Real Madrid.
Isco struck his first international hat-trick in a 6-1 thrashing of Argentina at Atletico's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.
But after the game the midfielder appeared to complain about not being selected regularly by Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
"Julen [Lopetegui] shows me confidence with minutes," Isco said. "I do not have the confidence that a footballer needs [at Madrid]. Maybe the problem is me, that I do not know how to win Zidane's confidence."
Spain coach Lopetegui refused to criticise Zidane when asked about Isco's comments, with the playmaker far from an automatic selection for Madrid despite contributing five goals and as many assists in LaLiga this season.
Koke, though, suggested Isco may be better served by seeking a cross-city move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.
"I see it well, the time we are together and when he plays with us is the best," Koke said.
"His level is spectacular. In his club I do not see him every day and I do not know what Zidane thinks, but I love Isco.
"If he does not have continuity there, maybe at Atleti he would have it."
Defeat at Villarreal before the international break left Atletico 11 points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona, with Koke conceding the title race is over.
"LaLiga is almost impossible," Koke added. "Barca would have to lose four games and they not have lost any.
"We have to get the maximum possible points. But we hope to continue playing. If it is not possible, we want to be second.
"This season we obviously want to win a title, we were not up to the Champions League and we want to win the Europa League."
Watch as @EnesUnal16 serves up a late, double helping of Turkish delight for @Eng_Villarreal! pic.twitter.com/JK6b9giOCg— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) March 22, 2018
Koke has a contract at Atletico Madrid that ties him to the club until 2024 and the 26-year-old reiterated his desire to stay for the rest of his career.
"I have not been hiding," Koke said. "I've been in the club since I was six years old and it would be nice to retire here.
"I've always said that in football anything can happen, but for now we're on the right track."
