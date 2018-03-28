Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern, agent claims

Jurgen Klopp would be a good fit for Bayern Munich but his work with Liverpool is not yet complete, according to his agent.
Bayern are searching for a long-term successor to Jupp Heynckes, who came out of retirement to replace Carlo Ancelotti following the Italian's sacking in September.
Klopp was the last coach to deny Bayern the Bundesliga title by orchestrating successive league triumphs with Borussia Dortmund in 2011 and 2012, the latter coming as part of a domestic double that included the DFB-Pokal.
A move to Bayern has been touted in some quarters but, while insisting Klopp has the stature to coach Die Roten, his representative Marc Kosicke expects the 50-year-old to see out his Anfield contract.
"He is under contract until 2022 and I don't think his work is finished [at Liverpool] yet," he told Sport 1.
"But you have to bear in mind many factors. When you move to England, you cannot underestimate the lack of a winter break. This reduces your lifetime.
"I have to say that Bayern was often an option because Jurgen knows [president] Uli Hoeness very well. But it was never the right time and nothing definite came of it.
"Back then Franz Beckenbauer was president and the pair worked together as TV experts during the 2006 World Cup. They get on well and are still in contact. But Jurgen can definitely end his coaching career without having coached Bayern Munich.
"Coaching one of the big clubs in Europe isn't something that is unattractive, but everything has to suit. Yes, Bayern are looking for a coach in the summer, but Jurgen has a long contract. At the moment, Jurgen isn't thinking about coaching another club than the Reds.
"No coach in the world is bigger than any club. Generally, the club is always bigger. Jurgen isn't too big for Bayern Munich and Bayern Munich isn't too big for him.
"He definitely could do a very good job there. Bayern and Klopp would be a good fit, but it isn't something that is an option at the moment."
Back to Premier League action this week. pic.twitter.com/U8NNNTXW6Y— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 26, 2018
Kosicke is also the agent for Hoffenheim coach Julian Nagelsmann, another man tipped to takeover at Allianz Arena.
Addressing the prospect of the 30-year-old moving to Bayern, Kosicke added: "I am convinced that one day he will coach Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund or Arsenal, but not just yet.
"He feels very comfortable in Hoffenheim. Now you have to see how it goes on."
