Related

Article

Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick

28 March 2018 00:17

Isco believes the confidence he feels from Julen Lopetegui was key to his first international hat-trick, the Spain boss demonstrating faith he does not have from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Madrid playmaker Isco struck a treble in Spain's 6-1 thumping of Argentina at Atletico Madrid's home, the Wanda Metropolitano, on Tuesday.

Isco was also involved in a Thiago Alcantara goal as Spain ran riot, although the midfielder appeared to aim a dig at Zidane in a post-match interview.

Despite providing five goals and five assists in LaLiga this season, Isco often finds himself on the bench for Madrid, who are enduring a poor campaign.

"It's the first time I scored three goals and, of course, I am very happy," Isco said after his hat-trick. 

"When you do not have continuity with your team, the matches with the national team give me life.

"Here I have the confidence of the coach, in Madrid maybe I have not won it. I want to show that I am a good player.

"Julen shows me confidence with minutes. I do not have the confidence that a footballer needs [at Madrid], maybe the problem is me that I did not know how to win Zidane's confidence."

Argentina should have taken the lead, Gonzalo Higuain missing a brilliant early chance before Diego Costa opened the scoring.

And with the World Cup less than three months away, Isco was keen to note Spain have work to do if they are to repeat their 2010 success.

"Despite the result, it has not been easy," Isco added. 

"Do not forget that this is a game of preparation and there is a long road ahead."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 March

03:03 Brazil deserve more respect, says Thiago Silva
03:01 Tarkowski revels in England bow despite VAR blow
02:08 Van Marwijk salutes Luongo display
01:07 Alli forced to watch on as Lingard and Sterling impress
01:02 Lopetegui hopes Isco maintains momentum at Real Madrid
00:43 Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
00:39 Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
00:30 Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
00:18 De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
00:17 Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
00:14 Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
00:12 Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
00:06 McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
00:01 I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw

Tuesday 27 March

23:51 Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
23:44 Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
23:26 Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
23:25 Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
23:07 Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
23:07 Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
23:03 England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
22:51 Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
22:41 Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
22:06 Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
22:05 Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
21:54 Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
21:17 Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
20:47 Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
20:17 Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
20:16 Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
19:47 Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
19:30 ´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
18:38 Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
18:28 Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
18:13 We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
18:12 Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
17:49 Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
16:59 Conti suffers knee injury setback
16:25 Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
15:18 Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
15:10 Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
14:10 Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
13:46 Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
13:24 I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
12:40 Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
11:21 Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
10:30 Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
09:52 Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
09:20 Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
06:33 Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
05:59 Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
02:32 Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
02:07 Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
00:36 Coutinho has it all, says Tite
00:00 Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´

Monday 26 March

23:53 Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
22:24 Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
22:07 De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
21:36 Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
20:36 You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
19:32 Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
19:22 It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
19:01 Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
18:11 Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
17:54 Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
17:06 England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
16:36 Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
16:28 Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
16:27 Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
15:30 Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
14:41 Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
14:39 Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
13:03 I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
12:15 Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
11:17 Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
10:34 Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
09:59 Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
09:22 Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
07:17 Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
03:37 Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
01:56 Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
01:21 Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
00:17 Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo

Facebook

18+ GambleAware