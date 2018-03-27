Related

Article

Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates

27 March 2018 10:30

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp admits he is uncertain about Neymar's future but insists the squad are not frustrated with the Brazilian.

Neymar moved to Parc des Princes from Barcelona last August for a world-record €222million and has scored 28 goals in all competitions in an impressive first season.

However, there have been persistent suggestions the forward could return to Spain this year, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to launch a massive transfer bid.

Trapp admits he does not know Neymar's intentions but would be delighted if he stayed in the French capital.

"I don't know why but there really is something different in the papers about Neymar every day," he told Sport Bild. "One day, he moves to Real Madrid, then back to his old club Barcelona the next.

"All I can say is that I don't know what he's doing. We're not bugged by him as team-mates. On the contrary, we're glad to have him in the team and hope he plays in Paris for a long time.

"We get on well and, despite the hype, he keeps his feet on the ground, even if he's often portrayed differently."

Trapp is expected to play at least one half of Germany's friendly match with Brazil on Tuesday, although Neymar is absent as he continues his recovery from a foot injury.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt keeper expects Brazil to miss Neymar but is wary of a team determined to exact revenge for their humiliating 7-1 loss in the World Cup semi-finals four years ago.

"Paris are clearly missing having Neymar in the team, and it shouldn't be any different for the Brazil team," he said.

"Neymar has incredible quality that takes every team to a higher level. His performance often makes the difference.

"For the Brazilians, it'll be extremely important for him to come back."

