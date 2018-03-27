Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw

Raheem Sterling says Pep Guardiola "killed" him after Manchester City drew with Crystal Palace in December, although he insists the manager is bringing the very best out of him.
City dropped points away from home in the Premier League for the first time this season at Selhurst Park and would have lost the match were it not for a late penalty save by Ederson.
Guardiola was unhappy with aspects of his team's performance and Sterling says he was subjected to some stern words in the dressing room after failing to make an impact off the bench.
"He lets you know when he's not happy with you," Sterling told a news conference. "I remember coming on against Crystal Palace. I lost the ball three times and I didn't think I was going to play until the end of the season after he killed me in the dressing room.
"A manager like that brings the best out of you, when he makes sure to tell you when you're in the wrong."
That game was a rare ineffective performance from Sterling in 2017-18, with the England forward having excelled for much of City's exceptional campaign.
The former Liverpool man thinks the signing of Bernardo Silva helped to motivate him to become better and keep his place in the team.
#MCFC pic.twitter.com/BDBowJqYQB— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) February 25, 2018
"When there's doubt, when it comes to that point, that's where I'm at my best, when I have got competition," he said. "Last summer, I saw Bernardo Silva signed and I thought 'when I get back, I've got to make sure I'm on it because there's more competition'.
"I was looking forward to it. Sometimes you read you might not be in the squad and I think 'okay then, cool, we'll see about that'. Stuff like that brings the best out of me."
Sterling also credited Guardiola with helping to improve his game by simply reminding him of some basics in training.
"When I used to dribble, I'd be on the wing and I'd control it with the outside of my foot – it slows the ball down," he said. "He brings you back to what you used to do with the under-eights, open your body up, gets the rhythm going again – little details like that."
Sterling's form for City – he has scored 20 goals this season – is in stark contrast to that for England, though, the 23-year-old failing to find the net for his national team since October 2015.
Although he admits he should have a better record, Sterling thinks he would benefit from a more consistent backing from the fans as he looks ahead to the World Cup.
"I should be scoring a lot more for England and I put a lot of pressure on myself," he said. "I've done that at my club. I wasn't scoring a lot of goals there as well but made the turnaround and started scoring.
"This is stuff you used to see on TV as a little kid and you get the opportunity to be here now at 23. Just enjoy it. We know what we can do. It's just having that support and that backing – you know, feeling loved.
"I feel sometimes a bit too much negativity. I would love to hear some positive notes going in, just to make the boys know everyone's behind them."
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son